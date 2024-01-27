Duli Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah College Triumphs at Inter-College Debate Competition

In an exemplary display of intellectual prowess and articulate persuasion, Duli Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah College (MDPMAMB) clinched the title at the Inter-College Debate Competition. The competition's finale, a vibrant showcase of critical thinking and public speaking skills, unfolded at the MDPMAMB Student Learning and Service Centre.

Stiff Competition and Exemplary Performances

Securing the second spot in this battle of wits and words was the International School Brunei. The teams locked horns over debates on pressing current affairs and societal issues that tested their ability to think on their feet and articulate their perspectives effectively.

Attended by Dignitaries and Education Leaders

The event saw the presence of distinguished guests, including Pengiran Siti Amal Jariah binti Pengiran Haji Matjinen, Head of Planning, Research and Coordinator for the Student Personality Programme at the Co-Curriculum Department. MDPMAMB Principal Dayangku Hajah Nooramaliatifah binti Pengiran Haji Ahmad was also in attendance, lending her support to the young debaters.

Acknowledging the Participants

At the end of this intellectual marathon, certificates were presented to the participating teams from MDPMAMB and International School Brunei, a testament to their commendable effort and performance. This event, covered by Lyna Mohamad, was further amplified by the evocative photographs capturing the intensity, excitement, and triumph of the competition.