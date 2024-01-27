Duchy College Rosewarne Honours Nine Newly Qualified Veterinary Nurses

The veterinary field has nine new faces of hope, accomplishment, and dedication, following the recent 'Celebration of Achievement' day at Duchy College Rosewarne. The event, a testament to the hard work and devotion of these newly minted registered veterinary nurses (RVNs), served as a platform to honor these individuals and their significant contributions to the industry.

Commending the New Cadre of Veterinary Nurses

Colin Whiting, a veteran veterinary surgeon and director of Beacon VetCare, bestowed the RVNs with their certificates. His shared joy at the ceremony was palpable as he welcomed these professionals into the fraternity. As a seasoned practitioner, he recognizes the value they bring to the field and the fresh perspectives they carry with them.

The event was also a nod to the supportive framework provided by Duchy College Rosewarne, which not only facilitated academic learning but also ensured that students received hands-on experience. The college, in partnership with local veterinary practices, has been critical in shaping the training and career paths of these RVNs. Mel Clear, the head of veterinary nursing at the college, couldn't contain her pride as she lauded the dedication of these individuals who have now completed their training.

A Journey of Continued Learning

Among the graduates, Luke Shaddock has already made his mark by becoming a branch lead nurse at Clifton Villa Veterinary Practice. But, his journey doesn't stop there. He aspires to further his education by pursuing a Level 5 Advanced Veterinary Nursing qualification at Duchy College Rosewarne. His time at the college has been overwhelmingly positive and supportive, and he believes that the advanced qualification will open even more doors in the veterinary field, challenging him in new ways and enabling him to provide optimal care for animals.