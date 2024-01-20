Dublin City University Celebrates Distinguished Alumni at the 2023 Alumni Awards

Dublin City University (DCU), in a recent ceremony in Dublin, celebrated the accomplishments of its distinguished alumni by presenting the 2023 Alumni Awards. The awards acknowledge exceptional alumni who have shown outstanding ability and leadership in their respective fields.

Recipients of the 2023 Alumni Awards

Among the recognized individuals was Dr. John Cannon, a Sligo General Practitioner (GP) and the current President of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), which represents medical doctors in Ireland. Dr. Cannon, who possesses degrees in Physics and Medicine and has a commercial banking background, is notably the sixth junior doctor to assume the presidency in the IMO's history spanning nearly two centuries. The 2023 Alumni Award winners hail from all five faculties at DCU, which include the Business School, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Institute of Education, Faculty of Science and Health, and Faculty of Engineering and Computing.

The Ceremony at The Helix

The celebratory event unfolded at The Helix on DCU's Glasnevin campus. DCU President Prof Dáire Keogh underscored the awardees' varied contributions to sectors such as healthcare, technology, diversity, housing, business, and sports. He highlighted the transformative impact that DCU alumni have on lives and societies worldwide.

Alumni - Pillars of DCU's Values

Ross Munnelly, DCU's Director of Alumni Relations, lauded the alumni for embodying the university's values and establishing high standards that inspire future graduates. Among the celebrated alumni was former Carlow footballer Maria Kinsella, who was honored for her exceptional ability and leadership in Gaelic Games.