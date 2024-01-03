en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Dubai’s Early Childhood Education Centres See 15% Rise in Enrolment

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
Dubai’s Early Childhood Education Centres See 15% Rise in Enrolment

The cosmopolitan city of Dubai is witnessing a surge in demand for early childhood education, with a 15 percent increase in enrolment at early childhood centres. This information comes directly from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), which supervises private education in the Emirate. The total number of such centres has now reached a substantial 250, including 27 new establishments that have sprung up just in the past year.

Accommodating an Increasing Number of Children

Currently, these centres are serving over 23,500 children, marking an increase of 3,000 from the previous year. This significant growth in enrolments is matched by an equally robust staff. There are 1,473 teachers, 2,200 teaching assistants, 522 care assistants, 101 inclusion support staff, and 189 medical personnel employed across these centres, ensuring proper care and education for each child.

Diversity in Curricula and Learning Approaches

Parents in Dubai have a wide range of choices when it comes to early childhood education for their children. There are 14 different curricula and learning approaches available, catering to diverse educational philosophies and beliefs. Moreover, instruction is offered in multiple languages, such as Arabic, English, French, Spanish, and Russian, reflecting the multi-ethnic population of the city.

Demographics of Enrolled Children

The data also reveals interesting insights into the age and attendance patterns of the children. The majority of enrolled children are aged two to four years, showcasing the focus on early education. Nearly 80 percent of them attend these centres five days a week, underscoring the substantial role these centres play in their growth and development.

0
Education UAE
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Enugu State Governor Announces N521.6 Billion Budget to Tackle Poverty and Improve Infrastructure

By BNN Correspondents

Wells Fargo and World Vision Launch Initiative to Empower Manila Youth

By BNN Correspondents

Libya Education and Training Expo 2024: Empowering Youth for Employment Integration

By BNN Correspondents

San Diego High School Athletes Commit to Collegiate Careers in NCAA's Signing Period

By Salman Khan

The Power of Investigative Journalism: Impact of The Courier Journal ...
@Education · 6 mins
The Power of Investigative Journalism: Impact of The Courier Journal ...
heart comment 0
Academic Freedom Under Threat: The Joe Gow Case

By Ebenezer Mensah

Academic Freedom Under Threat: The Joe Gow Case
Titus County Appraisal District Returns Surplus Funds to Northeast Texas Community College

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Titus County Appraisal District Returns Surplus Funds to Northeast Texas Community College
Dubai Witnesses Significant Surge in Early Childhood Centre Enrolments

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Dubai Witnesses Significant Surge in Early Childhood Centre Enrolments
Northeast Texas Community College Announces Free GED and ESL Programs

By Mazhar Abbas

Northeast Texas Community College Announces Free GED and ESL Programs
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Phase in Israel-Palestine Conflict and Global Updates
39 seconds
A New Phase in Israel-Palestine Conflict and Global Updates
Nebraska's Nick Henrich Bids Farewell to Football Following Recurring Injury
54 seconds
Nebraska's Nick Henrich Bids Farewell to Football Following Recurring Injury
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-up of Recent Matches
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: A Round-up of Recent Matches
Brodie Spencer's Recall from Motherwell: A Twist in the Tale
1 min
Brodie Spencer's Recall from Motherwell: A Twist in the Tale
Unusual Voter Compliment Sparks Reactions Amid Ramaswamy's Political Struggles
2 mins
Unusual Voter Compliment Sparks Reactions Amid Ramaswamy's Political Struggles
Decoding Diabetes: A Deep Dive into the Most Googled Questions
2 mins
Decoding Diabetes: A Deep Dive into the Most Googled Questions
Enugu State Governor Announces N521.6 Billion Budget to Tackle Poverty and Improve Infrastructure
2 mins
Enugu State Governor Announces N521.6 Billion Budget to Tackle Poverty and Improve Infrastructure
EasyRx and Nexa3D: Revolutionizing Digital Dentistry with Integrated 3D Printing
2 mins
EasyRx and Nexa3D: Revolutionizing Digital Dentistry with Integrated 3D Printing
Everton to Recall Young Talent Reece Welch from Forest Green Loan
2 mins
Everton to Recall Young Talent Reece Welch from Forest Green Loan
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
49 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
49 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app