Dubai’s Early Childhood Education Centres See 15% Rise in Enrolment

The cosmopolitan city of Dubai is witnessing a surge in demand for early childhood education, with a 15 percent increase in enrolment at early childhood centres. This information comes directly from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), which supervises private education in the Emirate. The total number of such centres has now reached a substantial 250, including 27 new establishments that have sprung up just in the past year.

Accommodating an Increasing Number of Children

Currently, these centres are serving over 23,500 children, marking an increase of 3,000 from the previous year. This significant growth in enrolments is matched by an equally robust staff. There are 1,473 teachers, 2,200 teaching assistants, 522 care assistants, 101 inclusion support staff, and 189 medical personnel employed across these centres, ensuring proper care and education for each child.

Diversity in Curricula and Learning Approaches

Parents in Dubai have a wide range of choices when it comes to early childhood education for their children. There are 14 different curricula and learning approaches available, catering to diverse educational philosophies and beliefs. Moreover, instruction is offered in multiple languages, such as Arabic, English, French, Spanish, and Russian, reflecting the multi-ethnic population of the city.

Demographics of Enrolled Children

The data also reveals interesting insights into the age and attendance patterns of the children. The majority of enrolled children are aged two to four years, showcasing the focus on early education. Nearly 80 percent of them attend these centres five days a week, underscoring the substantial role these centres play in their growth and development.