en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Dubai Witnesses Significant Surge in Early Childhood Centre Enrolments

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Dubai Witnesses Significant Surge in Early Childhood Centre Enrolments

The city of Dubai has experienced a significant surge in the number of parents seeking early childhood education for their children, as revealed by recent enrolment figures. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has reported a 15% increase in the number of children now enrolled in early childhood centres across the city, a rise that mirrors the 12% growth reported by Dubai’s private schools earlier in the academic year.

Enhanced Access to Early Childhood Education

The city now boasts nearly 250 early childhood centres, 27 of which have opened their doors in the past year alone. These centres collectively cater to over 23,500 children, marking an impressive increase of 3,000 from the previous year. This surge in enrolment is testament to the city’s commitment to broadening access to quality early childhood education, with the centres staffed by a robust workforce of 1,473 teachers, around 2,200 teaching assistants, 522 care assistants, 101 inclusion support staff, and 189 medical personnel.

A Diverse Range of Curricula and Languages

Reflecting the cosmopolitan nature of Dubai, these centres offer a diverse range of curricula and learning approaches designed to cater to all learning styles. Instruction is available in multiple languages including Arabic, English, French, Spanish, and Russian, thereby catering to the city’s multicultural population. The majority of children enrolled in these centres are aged between two and four years, and a significant proportion – almost 80 percent – attend five days a week, ensuring regular exposure to these enriching learning environments.

Driving Growth in Early Childhood Education

This noticeable growth in early childhood education enrolment in Dubai is indicative of the city’s recognition of the importance of foundational learning. By providing diverse and inclusive educational opportunities from an early age, Dubai is positioning itself as a leading city in early childhood education, offering world-class facilities and a multicultural learning environment to its youngest citizens.

0
Education
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Titus County Appraisal District Returns Surplus Funds to Northeast Texas Community College

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Dubai's Early Childhood Education Centres See 15% Rise in Enrolment

By Shivani Chauhan

Northeast Texas Community College Announces Free GED and ESL Programs

By Mazhar Abbas

Kentucky's Model Laboratory School Cancels Classes Amid Heating Crisis

By Hadeel Hashem

Protexxa Pioneers AI Training Program for Youth in Barbados ...
@Barbados · 4 mins
Protexxa Pioneers AI Training Program for Youth in Barbados ...
heart comment 0
USTM Hosts AIU East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament

By Salman Khan

USTM Hosts AIU East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament
Bhai Khan Welfare Association: A Beacon of Hope in Hyderabad

By Olalekan Adigun

Bhai Khan Welfare Association: A Beacon of Hope in Hyderabad
Carl Johnson: A Titan of Memphis Education and Politics Passes Away

By Salman Khan

Carl Johnson: A Titan of Memphis Education and Politics Passes Away
UPSC to Conduct Exams for National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy

By Rafia Tasleem

UPSC to Conduct Exams for National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy
Latest Headlines
World News
Snow-clearing Challenges Loom as Winter Storms Approach Hamilton
11 seconds
Snow-clearing Challenges Loom as Winter Storms Approach Hamilton
Central Ohio Bids Farewell to Holiday Season with a Weekend Full of Exciting Events
16 seconds
Central Ohio Bids Farewell to Holiday Season with a Weekend Full of Exciting Events
Link Between High IL-17A Expression and Poor Prognosis in Ph+ B-ALL Patients: A Study
34 seconds
Link Between High IL-17A Expression and Poor Prognosis in Ph+ B-ALL Patients: A Study
Ankalaev-Walker Rematch Set for UFC Fight Night 234 After Controversial First Fight
42 seconds
Ankalaev-Walker Rematch Set for UFC Fight Night 234 After Controversial First Fight
Juravinski Hospital's $2.3-Billion Redevelopment: A Testament to Community Action
1 min
Juravinski Hospital's $2.3-Billion Redevelopment: A Testament to Community Action
Maine Secretary Shenna Bellows Stirs Controversy: Trump's 2024 Presidential Run Under Scrutiny
1 min
Maine Secretary Shenna Bellows Stirs Controversy: Trump's 2024 Presidential Run Under Scrutiny
Indian Women's Cricket Team Faces 3-0 Series Whitewash Against Australia
2 mins
Indian Women's Cricket Team Faces 3-0 Series Whitewash Against Australia
Chapel Hill High School's 'Devils' Defend Title at Tenaha Holiday Hoops Tournament
2 mins
Chapel Hill High School's 'Devils' Defend Title at Tenaha Holiday Hoops Tournament
Michigan State Anticipates Return of Jaxon Kohler: A Potential Boost for the Spartans' Offensive
2 mins
Michigan State Anticipates Return of Jaxon Kohler: A Potential Boost for the Spartans' Offensive
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
40 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
41 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app