Dubai Witnesses Significant Surge in Early Childhood Centre Enrolments

The city of Dubai has experienced a significant surge in the number of parents seeking early childhood education for their children, as revealed by recent enrolment figures. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has reported a 15% increase in the number of children now enrolled in early childhood centres across the city, a rise that mirrors the 12% growth reported by Dubai’s private schools earlier in the academic year.

Enhanced Access to Early Childhood Education

The city now boasts nearly 250 early childhood centres, 27 of which have opened their doors in the past year alone. These centres collectively cater to over 23,500 children, marking an impressive increase of 3,000 from the previous year. This surge in enrolment is testament to the city’s commitment to broadening access to quality early childhood education, with the centres staffed by a robust workforce of 1,473 teachers, around 2,200 teaching assistants, 522 care assistants, 101 inclusion support staff, and 189 medical personnel.

A Diverse Range of Curricula and Languages

Reflecting the cosmopolitan nature of Dubai, these centres offer a diverse range of curricula and learning approaches designed to cater to all learning styles. Instruction is available in multiple languages including Arabic, English, French, Spanish, and Russian, thereby catering to the city’s multicultural population. The majority of children enrolled in these centres are aged between two and four years, and a significant proportion – almost 80 percent – attend five days a week, ensuring regular exposure to these enriching learning environments.

Driving Growth in Early Childhood Education

This noticeable growth in early childhood education enrolment in Dubai is indicative of the city’s recognition of the importance of foundational learning. By providing diverse and inclusive educational opportunities from an early age, Dubai is positioning itself as a leading city in early childhood education, offering world-class facilities and a multicultural learning environment to its youngest citizens.