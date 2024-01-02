en English
Education

Dubai Schools Welcome Students Post Winter Break: Challenges and Initiatives Unveiled

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Dubai Schools Welcome Students Post Winter Break: Challenges and Initiatives Unveiled

On the second day of the new year 2024, Dubai’s bustling school campuses were once again teeming with energy. Following a three-week winter break, students returned to their classrooms, facing the familiar challenges of readjusting to routines, gearing up for the academic grind, and preparing for imminent examinations.

Students Setting High Personal Goals

Among the sea of students, Hamdan Ali, a Year 6 pupil at GEMS Al Barsha National School, stood out. Ali’s resolution for the new term was not just to excel academically but also to claim the coveted ‘Star of the Term’ award. Rhian Arnott, a Year 11 student at GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, is another such ambitious student. With her GCSEs looming, Arnott is bracing herself for a series of rigorous mock exams.

Principals Highlight Key Academic Priorities

Nav Iqbal, Principal of GEMS Metropole School – Motor City, highlighted the upcoming internal examinations. Stating the importance of providing students with adequate time to prepare, Iqbal stressed the school’s commitment to ensure that the students are well-equipped to face the exams. Furthermore, attendance issues were noted by Abhilasha Singh, Principal of Shining Star International School, who attributed the 80% attendance on the first day to the expensive flight tickets during the holiday season.

Improved Facilities and Safety Measures

Several schools have made tangible improvements to enhance the learning environment. GEMS Dubai American Academy, for example, has introduced new learning spaces and a WISE Centre for Wellbeing. Traffic management measures have also been implemented across schools to ensure student safety during peak hours, providing an extra layer of security for students and parents alike.

New Beginnings at Repton School Dubai and GEMS International School – Al Khail

Repton School Dubai welcomed new students and staff, adding to the vibrancy of its campus. Principal Gillian Hammond expressed her delight at the positive atmosphere pervading the campus. Equally thrilled was Hafsa, a new Grade 10 student at GEMS International School – Al Khail. Having moved from Turkey, Hafsa voiced a blend of excitement and slight apprehension as she embarked on her academic journey in a new country.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

