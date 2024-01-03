en English
Automotive

Drive Motor Retail Fuels St Michael’s Primary School’s ‘Let’s Get Cooking’ Campaign

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
In a generous act of community spirit, Drive Motor Retail, a prominent automotive firm, has made a remarkable donation to St Michael’s Primary School, located in Stoke Gifford, Bristol. The firm’s donation, comprising of cooking utensils and equipment, is aimed directly at bolstering the school’s ongoing ‘Let’s Get Cooking’ campaign.

Empowering Young Minds in the Kitchen

The ‘Let’s Get Cooking’ campaign is an innovative initiative designed to endow young students with indispensable cooking skills. The objective is to broaden their culinary horizons and instil confidence in the kitchen, thereby equipping them with essential life skills. The donation from Drive Motor Retail is set to significantly enhance the resources available to this campaign, thereby enriching the students’ learning experience.

Critical Role of PTFA in School Projects

The Parents, Friends, and Teachers Association (PTFA) at St Michael’s Primary School has been instrumental in supporting this initiative. The PTFA, besides facilitating the ‘Let’s Get Cooking’ campaign, has also been relentlessly raising funds to back various other educational projects at the school. Their role in the overall development of the students and the school’s educational environment is commendable.

A Beneficial Impact on Educational Experience

Mr. Peter Barnard, the headteacher of St Michael’s Primary School, expressed his profound gratitude for the generous donation. He emphasized the positive impact it will have on the students’ educational experience, stating that the contribution will serve to cultivate not only the cooking program but also enhance other areas of education. The initiative is expected to foster creativity and teamwork among the students, thereby promoting an all-round development in their educational journey.

Automotive Education
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

