Dr. Mutryce Williams: New Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the UN

In a significant move, Dr. Mutryce Williams has taken up her role as the new Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations. She presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her illustrious career. Williams, a distinguished National Security and International Relations Specialist, has a rich professional background, including advising Prime Minister Terrance Drew on matters of national security, diplomacy, and international relations.

A Rich Tapestry of Experience

Williams isn't a newcomer to the realm of public service. She boasts an impressive portfolio of roles, including serving as a Special Adviser to the Prime Minister, Senior Political Adviser to the Labour Party leader, Head Judge for the United States Academic Decathlon, and delegate to UNESCO's Group of Experts on Financial and Administrative Matters. Her extensive experience in these roles has given her a nuanced understanding of the intricacies of global diplomacy and politics. It is this understanding that will serve as an asset in her new position at the United Nations.

An Academic Powerhouse

Dr. Williams is not just a seasoned professional; she is a scholar as well. She holds a PhD in public policy administration, a master's degree in politics, and a bachelor's degree in business administration. Her academic pursuits have given her a strong foundation in understanding and navigating the complexities of policy-making and administration, particularly in the international arena. She is fluent in English and has a working knowledge of Spanish and French, making her well-equipped to engage with a global audience.

Transitioning Industries and Electoral Reforms

Williams has also played a critical role in the Saint Kitts and Nevis Electoral Reform Process and assisted in the transition of the country's industry from sugar-based to a sustainable state. These experiences reflect her ability to manage change and lead transformative initiatives. Her appointment as the Permanent Representative to the United Nations is a testament to her skills, knowledge, and dedication to serving Saint Kitts and Nevis.