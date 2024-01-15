en English
Education

Dr. Monica Musenero Sheds Light on ‘Sex for Marks’ in Academia

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:34 pm EST


In a revealing disclosure, Dr. Monica Musenero, a distinguished academic, recounted her encounter with a lecturer who insinuated he could undermine her academic success if she didn’t acquiesce to his sexual advances. This incident underscores the rampant issue of ‘Sex for Marks’ pervading educational institutions globally.

Confronting Exploitation

The incident involved a lecturer subtly inferring his power to fail Dr. Musenero if she refused his advances. In response, Dr. Musenero courageously confronted him, stating that her failure would not go unnoticed due to her academic standing and would inevitably invite scrutiny.

Unmasking a Longstanding Issue

Dr. Musenero’s experience brings to the fore the deep-seated problem of sexual exploitation within academia. Students are often cornered into granting sexual favors under the fear of academic failure, tarnishing the integrity of educational systems and the principle of merit-based assessments.

Calling for Change

Dr. Musenero’s account underscores the urgent need for systemic changes to safeguard students. It’s crucial that academic triumph hinges on merit, not submission to unethical demands. Her story serves as a resonant call to action, highlighting the necessity of uprooting these exploitative practices from educational institutions.

Education


Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

