Dr. Jolly Maxwell Ntaba Elected as New Chairperson of Media Council of Malawi

The Media Council of Malawi (MCM) has elected Dr. Jolly Maxwell Ntaba as its new Board Chairperson, a decision reached at the Elective General Assembly held at Crossroads Hotel on January 12, 2024. The assembly, considered MCM’s highest authority, comprises of all registered and financially up-to-date members. The primary objective of this gathering was not only to elect a new Board of Trustees but also to review and implement reports and recommendations from the previous Board.

Dr. Ntaba’s Rich Background

A seasoned journalist, Dr. Ntaba serves as a Media Studies Lecturer at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences and also functions as a Media Consultant. His rich background in the field of journalism and commitment to elevating the standards of journalism and strengthening the media industry in Malawi makes him an ideal choice for the role.

Composition of the New Board

The newly elected Board includes representatives from a range of media and civic organizations. These include the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, Times Media Group, Angaliba Radio & TV, Trans World Radio, Bembeke Community Radio, AfricaBrief Online, Directorate of Information, Public Affairs Committee, Malawi Law Society, and Council for Non-Governmental Organizations. This diverse representation ensures a broad spectrum of perspectives and expertise to guide MCM’s policies and operations.

Succession and Future Goals

Dr. Ntaba succeeds Mr. Wisdom Nelson Chimgwede, who has led MCM since its revival in 2020. With a three-year tenure ahead, Dr. Ntaba aims to build on the solid foundation laid by his predecessor while infusing his unique vision to fortify the media industry in Malawi.