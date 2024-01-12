en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Dr. Jolly Maxwell Ntaba Elected as New Chairperson of Media Council of Malawi

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Dr. Jolly Maxwell Ntaba Elected as New Chairperson of Media Council of Malawi

The Media Council of Malawi (MCM) has elected Dr. Jolly Maxwell Ntaba as its new Board Chairperson, a decision reached at the Elective General Assembly held at Crossroads Hotel on January 12, 2024. The assembly, considered MCM’s highest authority, comprises of all registered and financially up-to-date members. The primary objective of this gathering was not only to elect a new Board of Trustees but also to review and implement reports and recommendations from the previous Board.

Dr. Ntaba’s Rich Background

A seasoned journalist, Dr. Ntaba serves as a Media Studies Lecturer at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences and also functions as a Media Consultant. His rich background in the field of journalism and commitment to elevating the standards of journalism and strengthening the media industry in Malawi makes him an ideal choice for the role.

Composition of the New Board

The newly elected Board includes representatives from a range of media and civic organizations. These include the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, Times Media Group, Angaliba Radio & TV, Trans World Radio, Bembeke Community Radio, AfricaBrief Online, Directorate of Information, Public Affairs Committee, Malawi Law Society, and Council for Non-Governmental Organizations. This diverse representation ensures a broad spectrum of perspectives and expertise to guide MCM’s policies and operations.

Succession and Future Goals

Dr. Ntaba succeeds Mr. Wisdom Nelson Chimgwede, who has led MCM since its revival in 2020. With a three-year tenure ahead, Dr. Ntaba aims to build on the solid foundation laid by his predecessor while infusing his unique vision to fortify the media industry in Malawi.

0
Education Malawi
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Federal Minister Commends PAF-IAST for Contributions to Education and Innovation
Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Jamal Shah, made a notable visit to the Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) in Haripur, applauding the institute’s significant contributions to the fields of education, research, and innovation. The visit captured the attention of prominent figures in the realm of culture and heritage,
Federal Minister Commends PAF-IAST for Contributions to Education and Innovation
UNAY Prepares to Launch College Degree in Cinema Amid High Demand
7 mins ago
UNAY Prepares to Launch College Degree in Cinema Amid High Demand
Taylor Swift Course Set to Make Waves at University of the Philippines-Diliman
10 mins ago
Taylor Swift Course Set to Make Waves at University of the Philippines-Diliman
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
4 mins ago
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
Carmarthenshire Headteachers Warn of Funding Crisis and Call for Advocacy
5 mins ago
Carmarthenshire Headteachers Warn of Funding Crisis and Call for Advocacy
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
5 mins ago
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
1 min
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
WNBA Spotlights Rising Stars in Player Marketing Program
1 min
WNBA Spotlights Rising Stars in Player Marketing Program
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
5 mins
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
5 mins
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
6 mins
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
7 mins
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
7 mins
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
8 mins
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
8 mins
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
30 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
32 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app