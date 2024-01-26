Dr. Ann Marie Waling: A Luminary in Academia, Passes Away at 75

Dr. Ann Marie (Britt) Waling, a luminary in academia and a beloved community figure, breathed her last on January 12, 2024, in Manomet, Massachusetts. Born to a working-class family in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on June 18, 1948, Ann was the eldest of eight siblings. Her journey from being a supportive pillar in her family to becoming a respected academic figure is a testament to her character and determination.

Education and Career

Ann's thirst for knowledge was insatiable. She started her higher education journey at Framingham State College, from where she earned her bachelor's degree. Not resting on her laurels, she pursued her master's and doctorate degrees from Purdue University. Ann's professional life was deeply intertwined with Keene State College in Keene, where she served admirably as the Dean of Professional and Graduate Studies. Besides her administrative role, Ann played a pivotal role in developing the Women's Studies program and the Children's Literature Festival.

Family and Personal Life

Ann's personal life was equally rich and fulfilling. She met her husband, Barrett Waling, in Keene and together they raised two sons, Douglas and Andrew, in the lush Monadnock Region. This period of her life was filled with cherished memories and enduring friendships. Throughout her life, Ann faced several trials, including a stroke in 2000 and the loss of her husband in 2005. Yet, she showed remarkable resilience, maintaining her independence with the support of her family and friends.

Legacy and Passing

Ann's life came to a peaceful close surrounded by loved ones. She leaves behind her sons, their families including three grandchildren, and her siblings. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and two sisters. The family extends their gratitude to Ann's caregiver, Myrtle Johnson, and to the Life Care Center of Plymouth for their unwavering support over the years. A gravesite burial and a celebration of life are scheduled for April 20, 2024, in Keene, with further details to be announced later.