Dr. Achyuta Samanta Receives 56th Honorary Doctorate for Contributions to Education and Social Justice

Marking a monumental achievement in the realm of global education and social upliftment, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the visionary founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University, has been conferred his 56th Honorary Doctorate Degree. The prestigious Huafan University in Taiwan recognized Dr. Samanta’s unwavering commitment and significant contributions to the cause of education, social justice, and women’s empowerment.

Scaling New Heights in Education

For over thirty years, Dr. Samanta has tirelessly worked towards advancing tribal education in India through the medium of KISS University. His dedicated efforts have not only transformed the lives of countless tribal students but also played a pivotal role in uplifting the overall tribal community. His innovative educational model has proven to be a beacon of hope for those grappling with the challenges of poverty, illiteracy, and social ostracism.

A Champion of Social Justice and Women Empowerment

However, Dr. Samanta’s work extends beyond the realm of education. He has emerged as a significant figure in the promotion of social justice and the empowerment of women. His initiatives have been instrumental in breaking down barriers and fostering an environment of equality and opportunity for all. Dr. Samanta’s relentless pursuit of a just and equitable society is a testament to his visionary leadership.

The 56th Feather in the Cap

The laudation ceremony at Huafan University saw Dr. Samanta’s representatives receive the honorary doctorate on his behalf, given his absence. This latest honor adds yet another feather to Dr. Samanta’s cap, embellishing his extensive list of accolades. It serves as a testament to his enduring influence and the impactful ripples he continues to create in society through his work in education and social outreach.