Education

Donegal Library Service Continues Public Digital Hubs in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
The Donegal Library Service, in collaboration with the Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB), has confirmed the continuation of the Donegal ETB Digital Hubs in various public libraries for 2024. The Digital Hubs, available at select times in different libraries across the county, aim to bolster digital literacy within the community by providing free support for a range of digital needs.

Timings and Locations

According to the schedule, the Central Library in Letterkenny will host the hub every Tuesday from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Meanwhile, on the last Thursday morning of each month, patrons can access the hub at Buncrana Library from 9:30am to 12:30pm. Additional hubs will also be available on Tuesday mornings in Bundoran and Thursday afternoons in Carndonagh.

Services Offered

The Digital Hubs cater to a myriad of digital needs, offering assistance with devices, internet access, and a variety of digital services. Patrons can seek help with tasks such as operating laptops, tablets, school apps, mobile phones, completing online forms, sending emails, or navigating social media platforms. The service requires no prior booking, making it accessible for walk-ins.

Supporting Digital Literacy

Senior Librarian Donna Cavanagh expressed excitement about the partnership with Donegal ETB. She stressed the crucial role of public libraries in fostering digital literacy within the community. The Digital Hubs are designed to provide an informal, friendly learning environment where individuals can either bring their devices or use the ones provided by the tutors on site.

Education Ireland
Education

