Dominica's Top Schools to Clash in Rotary Club's 9th Annual Literacy Quiz Finals

The Rotary Club of Dominica is set to host the much-anticipated finals of the 9th Annual National Secondary Schools Literacy Quiz Competition. Scheduled for March 22nd, 2024, at the Prevost Cinemall Ballroom, the event promises an afternoon of intense intellectual showcase starting at 2:00 PM. Six elite schools, including Dominica Grammar School, St. Mary’s Academy, Orion Academy, Castle Bruce Secondary School, Northeast Comprehensive School, and Convent High School, are poised to vie for the prestigious title under the theme "Building Strong Communities through Literacy."

Empowering Youth Through Literacy

This competition, more than just a quiz, aims to inspire the youth of Dominica to engage more deeply with literature and literacy. By focusing on "Building Strong Communities through Literacy," the Rotary Club of Dominica emphasizes the critical role literacy plays in fostering informed and capable future leaders. The event’s live broadcast across various platforms, including DBS Radio and Kairi FM Radio, ensures that the excitement and educational value of the competition reach audiences far and wide.

Community and Sponsorship Support

The Rotary Club of Dominica acknowledges the significant contributions of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, teachers, parents, and students towards the success of this annual event. Special thanks are also extended to sponsors such as The Rotary Club of Tortola, National Cooperative Credit Union, and Digicel, among others, for their generous support. Their commitment not only underlines the importance of academic excellence but also the value of community involvement in nurturing young minds.

A Tradition of Excellence

The Rotary Club of Dominica, chartered on July 1, 1974, continues its long-standing tradition of service above self, with the Annual National Secondary Schools Literacy Quiz Competition being one of its flagship initiatives. As part of District 7030, which includes clubs from St. Kitts to Suriname, the Rotary Club of Dominica stands as a beacon of diversity, inclusion, and intellectual stimulation. This competition, therefore, is not just a testament to the academic capabilities of Dominica’s youth but also to the enduring spirit of community service and development championed by the Rotary Club.

As this year’s competition approaches, the anticipation and excitement among students, parents, teachers, and the wider community are palpable. This event not only showcases the intellectual talents of Dominica’s youth but also highlights the critical role of literacy in building strong, resilient communities. The Rotary Club of Dominica’s commitment to this cause, supported by the generosity of sponsors and the dedication of educators and participants, ensures that the 9th Annual National Secondary Schools Literacy Quiz Competition will be a memorable and impactful event.