Dominica Launches New Thibaud Primary School: A Future Community and Education Hub

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Fenella Wenham Sheppard, heralded the groundbreaking of the new Thibaud Primary School as a pivotal moment for both education and community development in Dominica. Addressing the ceremony on Wednesday, she outlined the vision for the school to become a comprehensive facility supporting not just primary education but also adult learning and community activities, especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria's devastation.

Revolutionizing Education and Community Engagement

The design of the new Thibaud Primary School reflects a holistic approach to education and community service. With seven classrooms, a canteen, kitchen, library, computer room, staff lounge, sickbay, security room, counseling room, an early childhood facility, and wheelchair-accessible washrooms, the facility is expected to be a "one-stop shop" for the community. Wenham Sheppard emphasized the dual role of the school in providing top-tier educational facilities while serving as a vibrant center for community activities.

Building Back Better Post-Hurricane Maria

The necessity for the new Thibaud Primary School arose from the extensive damage inflicted by Hurricane Maria. In its wake, the government of Dominica, with the support of the People's Republic of China, committed to not only rebuilding the schools but ensuring they are more resilient and inclusive. The school's design incorporates spaces for early childhood centers and facilities for students with special needs, showcasing Dominica's commitment to inclusive education. This project is part of a broader initiative by China to construct five primary schools and one secondary school in Dominica, reinforcing the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations.

A Community's Dream Realized

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and His Excellency Lin Xinjiang, the Chinese Ambassador to Dominica, both expressed their delight at the groundbreaking ceremony, emphasizing the school's future role in fostering educational excellence and community pride. Meanwhile, Kisha Remie, the Principal of Thibaud Primary School, shared her enthusiasm for the project, viewing it as a significant step towards providing a conducive learning environment and symbolizing a commitment to educational excellence. The collective effort and anticipation for the school's completion highlight the community's resilience and hope for the future.

As construction begins, the people of Thibaud and Dominica at large look forward to the opening of a facility that promises not only to enhance educational opportunities but also to strengthen the social fabric of the community. The new Thibaud Primary School stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of collaboration, resilience, and forward-thinking that defines Dominica's approach to recovery and growth post-Hurricane Maria.