Doha Seminar Boosts Positive Parenting and Addresses Childhood Disorders Among Sri Lankan Community

In the bustling city of Doha, Qatar, a unique seminar aimed at promoting positive parenting and addressing childhood disorders attracted the attention of over 100 members from the Sri Lankan community. The event, spearheaded by the Sri Lankan Community Welfare Federation and Clean Nation Movement, was a testament to the community’s commitment towards nurturing a generation of healthy, well-adjusted children.

Expert Guidance for Positive Parenting

Ilham Marikar, an international trainer, psychological counselor, and a visiting lecturer at a Sri Lankan university, led an enlightening one-hour awareness program. Marikar, known for his expertise in the field, shared valuable insights on effective parenting strategies and methods to tackle childhood disorders. His session was not only informative but also interactive, encouraging parents to ask questions and share their experiences.

Community Engagement and Children Activities

The seminar, held at the Sri Lankan Stafford Kindergarten School, wasn’t just about imparting knowledge, but also about creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and inclusivity. The organizers ensured that the event included engaging activities for children, thereby fostering a positive environment where parents could focus on the seminar content.

Impacting Lives, Strengthening Communities

As Isham Marikar of Clean Nation Movement aptly put it, the seminar was a resounding success. Parents walked away equipped with new knowledge and tools to improve their parenting strategies, while their children enjoyed a day of fun and learning. More than that, the attendees felt a strengthened sense of community support, a crucial element in promoting overall family well-being.

By combining educational content with practical application, the seminar succeeded in leaving a lasting impact on its attendees. It has set a precedent for future collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing the well-being of Sri Lankan families living in Doha, Qatar.