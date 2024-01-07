en English
Doha, Qatar: Over 380,000 Students Set to Return to Schools and Kindergartens

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
Doha, Qatar: Over 380,000 Students Set to Return to Schools and Kindergartens

Over 380,000 eager students are readying themselves to return to the bustling classrooms of Doha, Qatar. The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced the resumption of classes in 1,122 government and private schools and kindergartens after the midterm hiatus. Teachers are scheduled to return today, with the students set to follow suit tomorrow.

Class Hours and Student Count

Parents received notifications outlining class schedules. A typical day in a government primary school will run from 7 am to 12:45 pm, with an earlier closure at 12:30 pm on Thursdays. Meanwhile, government secondary schools will operate from 7 am to 1:25 pm from Sunday to Tuesday, and until 12:40 pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dr. Ibrahim Saleh Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, presented an impressive overview of the educational landscape. The infrastructure comprises 214 government schools catering to 136,601 students and 63 government kindergartens. In addition, there are 230 private schools serving 236,448 students and a further 115 private kindergartens.

Emphasizing Early Education

Qatar is taking innovative strides in early education with the implementation of a pilot project. This project introduces ‘3-year-old’ level classes in public kindergartens, marking a significant step towards strengthening the educational foundation for young minds.

Aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030

Al Nuaimi underscored the importance of education in human development, aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030. He stressed the strategic plan for improving the educational sector in the next few years, indicating an unwavering commitment to nurturing the nation’s future leaders.

Preparing for a Brighter Future

As a new term begins in Doha, Qatar, the excitement is palpable, not just among the students, but also among the educators and parents. With each lesson, each interaction, each day, the country moves a step closer to realizing its vision of a future forged by knowledge, innovation, and human development.

Education Qatar
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

