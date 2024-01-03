DkIT’s Dr. Loughran Co-Edits New Book on Protein Chromatography

Dr. Sinad Loughran of Dundalk Institute of Technology’s (DkIT) Department of Life & Health Sciences has achieved a notable accomplishment in the realm of scientific literature. The esteemed academic has co-edited a new book on Protein Chromatography, now included in the distinguished Methods in Molecular Biology Series by Springer Science, an internationally respected scientific publisher.

A Global Collaboration

Dr. Loughran’s book is a product of international collaboration that spans continents and academic fields. It boasts contributions from several countries, including Ireland, the United States, Canada, Portugal, Switzerland, and China. This global effort underscores the book’s comprehensive approach to protein research, offering a diverse range of perspectives and methodologies.

Irish Academia Represented

Aside from Dr. Loughran, who authored four chapters, the book also features valuable insights from other Irish academics. Notably, these contributors are affiliated with institutions such as Trinity College Dublin and Technological University Dublin. Their participation in such an essential resource accentuates the significant role Irish academia plays in advancing global scientific research.

A Comprehensive, Updated Resource

This third edition of the Protein Chromatography book incorporates the latest advancements in the field, making it a timely and relevant resource for researchers. The updated version features new chapters on cutting-edge aspects of protein chromatography, reflecting the dynamic nature of this scientific discipline.

Continuing Success

The book’s previous editions have set a strong precedent. The first edition ranked in the top 20% of Springer Science volumes, with over 476,000 downloads, and the second edition has amassed 207,000 downloads to date. This continued success signifies the book’s importance as a reference for protein research.

Advancing Protein Research

Dr. Loughran expressed her delight at the publication of the third edition and its potential impact on advancing protein research. Protein chromatography is a crucial technique in biotechnology, medicine, pharmaceuticals, and biochemistry. By enabling the separation, purification, and analysis of proteins, it provides vital insights into biological processes and the development of new therapies.