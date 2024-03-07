Diverse Opportunities Bloom at Career Fair: Students and Employers Connect

On March 5, between noon and 2 p.m., the Martin Center Ballroom buzzed with the energy of hopeful students and potential employers at the Career Fair organized by career services. A wide array of companies, including Ben E. Keith Company, FedEx Ground, iScribeMD, and NBT Financial, set up informational booths, offering students a chance to explore various career paths. First-year business analytics and management major Oluwatosin Akapo expressed satisfaction with the variety and approachability of recruiters, highlighting the fair's inclusivity and diversity.

Meeting the Market: A Spectrum of Opportunities

While the fair was deemed a success by many, some students, like junior business manager major Josue Preza II, voiced a desire for a broader range of fields represented. Despite finding opportunities for himself, Preza II suggested the inclusion of more companies to cater to an even wider diversity of majors and interests. This sentiment underscores the ongoing challenge career fairs face in balancing industry representation to match the diverse academic landscape of modern campuses.

Employers and Students: A Mutual Discovery

Employers, on their part, found the fair to be a valuable venue for meeting potential candidates. Shukriyyah Murphy, a human resource manager at Childcare Associates, noted the strategic advantage of participating in the fair after exploring the career services' job board. This mutual benefit highlights the career fair not just as a job hunting ground for students but also as a talent scouting event for companies.

Enhancing Engagement: The Path Forward

Jesse Albracht, assistant director for career services and experiential learning, played a pivotal role in organizing the event and is keen on increasing student engagement for future fairs. A survey circulated among attendees sought feedback, aiming to refine and expand the fair's scope based on student and employer insights. This proactive approach is crucial for ensuring the event continues to evolve in alignment with the changing job market and student expectations.

As the career fair concluded, it's clear that both students and employers walked away with valuable connections and insights. The challenge now lies in building on this success, ensuring future fairs not only match but exceed the diversity and inclusivity seen today. By fostering a dynamic environment where diverse talents and opportunities intersect, career fairs can become pivotal milestones in students' academic and professional journeys.