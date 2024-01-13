Discovery of Crude Bomb-Like Objects Sparks Security Concerns at Islamic University, Bangladesh

In a startling incident, the Islamic University in Kushtia, Bangladesh, became the backdrop for a concerning security breach. Six crude bomb-like objects were discovered in scattered locations across the campus, inciting alarm and prompting immediate action from the university’s proctorial body and the local police.

Discovery and Neutralization of Threat

The crude objects were unearthed between Thursday night and Friday morning. Once found, they were swiftly neutralized, transferred to the nearby Islamic University police station, and submerged in buckets of water – a rudimentary but effective method of ensuring safety. The first two objects were discovered on Thursday night near the Lalon Shah Hall’s pocket gate. On the following morning, additional items were found in front of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall, near the Faculty of Business Administration building, and in front of the international block of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall.

Investigation Underway

Following the discovery of the objects, the university’s proctorial body, led by Professor Dr. Shahadat Hossain Azad, conducted a visit to the sites. The police, along with a bomb disposal squad, retrieved the objects for forensic analysis. Mamun Rahman, the Officer-in-Charge of the Islamic University Police Station, confirmed the recovery of the items and indicated that the incident had been escalated to higher authorities. A special investigative team has been appointed to delve into the matter, aiming to uncover the source of these objects and ensure the safety of the university community.

Implications and Precautions

The incident has rung alarm bells, raising questions about the security protocols in place across the university’s vast campus. It has emphasized the need for stringent safety measures and has brought to the forefront the importance of campus security in educational institutions. The incident is a stark reminder that the safety of students and staff cannot be compromised. As the investigation progresses, the university community awaits answers, hopeful that the authorities will take the necessary steps to prevent such incidents from recurring.