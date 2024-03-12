Disability Education in Crisis: Parents, Union Clash Over LSE Directives in Malta

Amidst growing tensions in Malta's education sector, parents of children with disabilities are voicing their frustration over union directives that have led to a significant disruption in their children's education.

The Union of Professional Educators (UPE) has issued a controversial directive prohibiting Learning Support Educators (LSEs) from replacing their colleagues who are absent due to sickness or leave, a move that has resulted in students with disabilities being sent home, causing distress among affected families and raising questions about the prioritization of children's rights in educational disputes.

The Union of Professional Educators' recent decision has sparked a heated debate on the allocation of resources and support for students with disabilities in Malta. With 180 applications pending for LSEs, the directive has exacerbated existing challenges in providing adequate support for children with special educational needs.

The UPE defends its position by pointing to a lack of investment from education authorities, while affected parents and their advocates argue that children's education and well-being are being compromised.

Families are facing immense pressure as a result of the directives, with some parents forced to take indefinite leave from work to care for their children. The absence of LSEs in classrooms not only affects students requiring one-to-one support but also disrupts the learning environment for others, leading to increased stress and anxiety among students and parents alike.

The situation highlights the critical role of LSEs in facilitating inclusive education and the urgent need for a resolution that considers the best interests of children with disabilities.