Dillard High Senior Chasity Roker: A Beacon of Leadership and Advocacy

At just 17, Chasity Roker has emerged as a beacon of leadership and social advocacy at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale. With her impeccable academic record and her active participation in various school and community programs, she embodies the cadet core values of integrity, service, and excellence. The senior student's commitment to her community extends beyond the school walls, making her a champion of change in her wider community.

Leading with Excellence in School Activities

As an active member of the National Honor Society and the school's debate team, Roker has consistently demonstrated leadership and a desire for excellence. She has also been a key part of the Junior ROTC program, where her Instructor, MSgt. Tiffany Robinson, has praised her for her potential and positive influence in the program. Her dedication to her school activities has not only earned her recognition but also the respect and admiration of her peers and instructors.

Making Impact in the Community

Roker's commitment to societal change does not end with her school activities. She serves on the Lauderhill Youth Council Teen Leader Club and the Advisory Board for the city of West Park, advocating tirelessly for Broward County students. Her efforts are indicative of her commitment to not just excel in her personal endeavors but also to make a difference in her community.

Advocate for the Learning with Dignity Act

One of Roker's most impactful contributions to date is her advocacy for the Learning with Dignity Act. The Act, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, provides students with free access to menstrual products, aiming to reduce period poverty and stigma. Roker, along with two other Dillard students, lobbied for the bill, speaking to legislators about its potential impact.

As Roker's high school chapter comes to a close, her aspirations to join the United States Air Force further exemplify her dedication to service and excellence. In her, Dillard High School and the wider community see a future leader, an advocate for change, and a model of service and integrity.