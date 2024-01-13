en English
Digital Hall Pass Debate Stirs Champaign Central High School

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:51 am EST
Digital Hall Pass Debate Stirs Champaign Central High School

Champaign Central High School is rife with debate over the impending transition from traditional paper hall passes to a smartphone application, the 5-Star Students system. The system, which tracks student attendance and other activities, has been successfully implemented at Centennial High School and is set to be adopted by Central High School on January 16th, 2024. However, the plan has been met with resistance from some students.

A Petition for Paper Hall Passes

Three students from Central High have taken to Change.org, starting a campaign to retain paper hall passes. Their primary concerns revolve around privacy and the potential for classroom distractions. The campaign has struck a chord with many, garnering over 450 signatures thus far. The students argue that the digital system could infringe on their privacy and disrupt the classroom climate.

The 5-Star Students System

The 5-Star app allows students to use a virtual ID for various school-related activities. However, it also provides an option to use a physical ID card. The primary aim of the new system is to enhance safety and security by providing a digital record of student whereabouts during non-scheduled class times. The system holds the promise of addressing issues such as students engaging in questionable activities during passing periods.

Mixed Feelings and Future Implications

Central High School officials are recommending students to download the app. Yet, the sentiment among students is mixed, with some expressing concerns over potential disruptions and the effectiveness of the system. As the date of implementation approaches, it remains to be seen whether the digital system will successfully replace the traditional paper hall passes, or if the student campaign will sway school officials to reconsider the transition.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

