Dictionary.com Unveils Expansive Update: 327 New Entries and 1,401 Revisions

In a testament to the ever-evolving nature of language, Dictionary.com announced an expansive update to its catalog on February 13, 2024. The addition of 327 new entries, 173 new definitions for existing entries, and 1,228 revised definitions reflects the diverse themes that shape modern society.
A Language in Motion: The Expanding Lexicon
The latest additions to Dictionary.com encapsulate the myriad ways language adapts to the times. From pop culture and science to fashion and entertainment, the new entries and revised definitions delve into the rich tapestry of our contemporary lives.
Among the new entries are terms such as 'girl dinner,' 'fire tornado,' 'sound bath,' and 'greedflation.' These words not only mirror the zeitgeist but also emphasize the importance of staying attuned to the shifting linguistic landscape.
Bridging Gaps: The Power of Words
As the vice president of editorial at Dictionary.com underscored, words play a crucial role in shaping our thoughts and bridging divides. By acknowledging the evolution of language and incorporating new terms into the lexicon, Dictionary.com aims to foster better understanding and communication.
One notable revision in this update is the change from 'anti-Semitism' to 'antisemitism.' This alteration reflects the growing consensus among scholars and institutions that the unhyphenated form better represents the term's meaning and emphasizes the intrinsic nature of the prejudice.
A Reflection of the Times: Modern-Day Slang and Cultural Shifts
The new entries also include contemporary slang terms like 'petfluencer,' a nod to the burgeoning world of social media influencers and their furry companions. This addition, along with others such as 'cleanfluencer' and 'skinimalism,' highlights the inextricable link between language and culture.
By embracing these changes, Dictionary.com continues to provide a comprehensive and relevant resource for language enthusiasts and learners alike.
In this ever-changing linguistic landscape, the recent update from Dictionary.com serves as a reminder of the power of words and their ability to reflect and shape our world. As our society evolves, so too does our language, and it is through this dynamic interplay that we can better understand ourselves and the world around us.Key Points:
- Dictionary.com added 327 new entries, 173 new definitions, and revised 1,228 existing definitions.
- New entries cover various themes, including pop culture, science, fashion, and entertainment.
- Revisions like changing 'anti-Semitism' to 'antisemitism' reflect growing consensus among scholars.
- Contemporary slang terms like 'petfluencer' highlight the link between language and culture.
- Language evolution is essential for better understanding and communication in our changing world.