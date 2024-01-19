Dhondhooni Reading Camp: Igniting a Love for Reading Among Maldivian Children

With the surge of digital distractions in the modern world, fostering a love for reading among children is a challenge many educators and parents face. Recognizing this, the Dhondhooni Reading Camp has emerged as a beacon of hope in the Maldives, igniting the imaginations of young learners through the power of literature.

Advertisment

A Dive into Dhivehi Literature

Conducted primarily in Dhivehi, the native language of the Maldives, the Dhondhooni Reading Camp is more than just an initiative; it is a movement. Rooted in the belief that every child should have access to books that reflect their culture and experiences, the camp encourages children to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Maldivian literature. Through interactive activities and storytelling sessions, children are exposed to a myriad of genres, fostering a deeper appreciation for the written word.

More than Reading: Nurturing Skills for Life

Advertisment

But the camp does more than merely promote reading; it builds essential life skills. By participating in the Dhondhooni Reading Camp, children not only improve their language proficiency, particularly in Dhivehi, but they also enhance their cognitive development, creativity, and critical thinking skills. In a world where these abilities are invaluable, the Dhondhooni Reading Camp is shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

Reading, a Gift for a Lifetime

The Dhondhooni Reading Camp is not just about cultivating a reading habit in children; it's about nurturing a lifelong love for reading. It's about showing children that books are not just tools for education but gateways to different worlds and perspectives. It's about empowering children with the skills they need to navigate their world and fostering a love for learning that will stay with them long after they leave the camp.