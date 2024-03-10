Dharmendra Pradhan Unveils 52 Textbooks in Non-Scheduled Indian Languages for Early Education

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently introduced 52 short textbooks in Indian non-scheduled languages, focusing on early childhood care and education. This initiative, aimed at promoting education in native tongues, marks a significant leap towards inclusive learning and honors India's linguistic diversity.

Empowering Young Minds Through Language

The launch of these primers is a strategic step in realizing the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes mother tongue-based learning. Developed in collaboration between the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), these textbooks are designed to make education accessible and enriching for children in their formative years. By introducing students to academics in their mother tongue, the initiative not only fosters a deeper understanding of subjects but also strengthens cultural identity and heritage.

Strategic Enhancements in Educational Infrastructure

Alongside the textbook launch, Minister Pradhan unveiled several other educational projects, including plans for the District Institute of Education & Training (DIET) of Excellence and the establishment of a National Professional Standard for Teachers. The introduction of 200 TV DTH channels and the National Mission for Mentoring program are part of a broader effort to enhance the quality and inclusivity of education across the country. These initiatives aim to support both educators and learners, ensuring equitable access to resources and opportunities for all.

Looking Towards a Multilingual Future

The introduction of textbooks in non-scheduled languages is a pivotal moment in India's educational journey, reflecting a commitment to embracing and nurturing the country's linguistic diversity. As the nation moves closer to achieving a 100 percent gross enrolment ratio in secondary education by 2030, these efforts underscore the importance of innovative, inclusive, and culturally sensitive pedagogies in shaping the future of education in India.

This landmark initiative paves the way for a new era in education, where every child has the opportunity to learn and grow in their native language. It stands as a testament to India's dedication to fostering a learning environment that respects and celebrates its rich tapestry of languages, setting a global standard for educational excellence and inclusivity.