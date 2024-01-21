Dhaka University's Pijush Dutta Wins National Competition at 8th Global Student Entrepreneurship Award's Bangladesh Chapter

In an exhibition of entrepreneurial prowess, Pijush Dutta from Dhaka University emerged victorious in the national competition at the 8th Global Student Entrepreneurship Award (GSEA), Bangladesh Chapter. His innovative enterprise, 'ABC Waste Management', earned him the top spot, a cash prize of Tk10 lakh, and the golden chance to represent Bangladesh at the global finals in Dubai this May.

Innovation Triumphs

The competition was a testament to the dynamic entrepreneurial spirit thriving among Bangladeshi students. Sayed Zuaber Hasan from North South University secured the first runner-up position with his venture, 'Krishi Shwapno.' The second runner-up accolade went to Nafesa Anjum from Bangladesh University of Professionals for her green initiative, 'Ecolery.'

Unfolding the Entrepreneurial Saga

The much-anticipated event was organized by the Entrepreneurs' Organisation (EO), a global network dedicated to enriching the world's top entrepreneurs. Gazi AKM Fazlul Haque, Director General of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, graced the occasion as the guest of honour. A jury panel of industry stalwarts meticulously evaluated the contestants, paving the way for a fair and fierce competition.

Establishing Strategic Alliances

The Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) of the ICT Division joined forces as a strategic partner for the competition, augmenting its credibility and reach. EO Bangladesh's chair, along with other dignitaries, were present to witness the entrepreneurial spectacle. Moreover, the event saw sponsorship from prominent organizations, including Rangs Group and City Bank Ltd.

As Dutta gears up for the global quarter-finals among South Asian nations, his journey symbolizes the entrepreneurial potential of Bangladesh's youth, promising a vibrant future for the country's business landscape.