Education

DespiteScienceAndMathsQuiz Round One: Krakye S3m S.H.S. Takes the Lead

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
In an electrifying display of intellectual prowess, the first round of a quiz competition known as the DespiteScienceAndMathsQuiz has concluded, revealing a notable disparity in scores among the competing schools. Krakye S3m Senior High School (S.H.S.) emerged as the frontrunner with a score of 83, while Mponi LA S.H.S. and Bumpa Community S.H.S. scored 60 and 8 respectively.

Intellectual Rigor Meets Social Media Influence

The competition, renowned for its testing of science and mathematics knowledge, has drawn attention not just from the academic community, but also from popular social media personalities. These well-known online figures, including Apit)), Krakye S3m S.H.S, quappiah_comedy, bermabediide_gh, and sekyereamankwah, have joined the contest to showcase their academic capabilities.

A Blend of Entertainment and Education

Each participant brings a unique charm to the contest, ensuring a blend of entertainment and education that keeps the audience engaged. This infusion of celebrity appeal is expected to bolster the quiz’s stature, reaching out to a wider audience and stirring heightened interest and participation in the academic competition.

Promoting Academic Excellence

The DespiteScienceAndMathsQuiz is a testament to UTV Ghana’s dedication to fostering education and intellectual dialogues among the youth. It underscores the relevance of science and maths in everyday life, spurring academic brilliance among students and followers alike. The competition is likely part of a broader initiative to promote educational excellence and encourage a competitive spirit among schools.

In conclusion, the scores from the first round reflect the performance of each school in this particular round, indicating that Krakye S3m S.H.S. has a leading edge in the competition. However, as the contest progresses, it will be intriguing to see if the other schools can rise to the challenge and close the gap.

Education
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

