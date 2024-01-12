en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Design Thinking for Global Impact: An Interview with Karen Hold of Experience Labs

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Design Thinking for Global Impact: An Interview with Karen Hold of Experience Labs

In an enlightening exchange, Spiffy, an esteemed interplanetary journalist, converses with Karen Hold, the visionary founder and CEO of Experience Labs. Karen unwraps the genesis and evolution of her organization, which is rooted in the application of design thinking principles to spark creativity and innovation. Her mission is clear and compelling: to equip individuals and leaders with innovative tools and the right mindset, enabling them to effect positive change and tackle social impact problems head-on.

Building Creative Capacity Globally

Karen’s philosophy stems from her firm belief that transformation begins from within. If people can be taught to change themselves, they can change the world. Her work, therefore, transcends geographical boundaries, reaching corners of the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and India. Karen’s approach involves teaching, consulting, and community building, all with the goal of fostering cultures of innovation within organizations and cities.

‘Experiencing Design: The Innovator’s Journey’

One of Karen’s significant contributions to the field is her publication, ‘Experiencing Design: The Innovator’s Journey’. The book, a testament to her commitment to innovation, has been decorated with the Axiom Book Award bronze medal. Sharing a wealth of knowledge from her over three-decade-long career in brand marketing, Karen has consulted for numerous Fortune 500 companies. The book underlines the importance of human-centric solutions and the iterative nature of design thinking.

Design Thinking and Social Entrepreneurship

Design thinking’s relevance in the realm of social entrepreneurship is a crucial point of discussion. The process encourages ideation techniques like brainstorming, braindumping, brainwriting, and worst possible idea. These techniques, along with tools like mindmapping, sketching, storyboarding, SCAMPER, bodystorming, analogies, provocation, and movement, foster creativity and collaboration. However, their success is dependent on a nurturing environment and a skilled facilitator.

Through her work and vision, Karen Hold is redefining the landscape of innovation. Her efforts underscore the power of design thinking in solving complex problems and its potential in creating a better future.

0
Business Education Social Issues
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
26 seconds ago
Former Uneeda Bookshop on Oliver Plunkett Street Set to Transform into a Bar
In a bid to transform Cork’s nightlife, Mutual Enterprises has laid down plans to convert the former Uneeda bookshop on Oliver Plunkett Street into a new bar. The company submitted its planning application to Cork City Council for the establishment of a licenced premises at No. 71 Oliver Plunkett Street, a property it had acquired
Former Uneeda Bookshop on Oliver Plunkett Street Set to Transform into a Bar
Baggage Fees Boost U.S. Airline Revenues to $6.7 Billion
5 mins ago
Baggage Fees Boost U.S. Airline Revenues to $6.7 Billion
Spine Road Groundbreaking: A New Chapter for Hutto's Economic Growth
5 mins ago
Spine Road Groundbreaking: A New Chapter for Hutto's Economic Growth
Casino Union Workers Face AI Threat at CES in Las Vegas
4 mins ago
Casino Union Workers Face AI Threat at CES in Las Vegas
Bankers Highlight Need for Better Executive Pay in UK Stock Market Revival
4 mins ago
Bankers Highlight Need for Better Executive Pay in UK Stock Market Revival
Starbucks Workers on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans Seek Unionization
5 mins ago
Starbucks Workers on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans Seek Unionization
Latest Headlines
World News
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
13 seconds
Sudbury Mourns the Passing of Jeannette Maisonneuve: A Legacy of Resilience and Love
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
1 min
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
1 min
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
2 mins
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
Rancho Cucamonga Nonprofit Boosts Mental Health Support for the Black Community
2 mins
Rancho Cucamonga Nonprofit Boosts Mental Health Support for the Black Community
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
3 mins
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
4 mins
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
7 mins
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
7 mins
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app