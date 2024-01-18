Department of Workforce Development Unveils 2024 Youth Employment Programmes

On the threshold of a new era of technology-driven interactions, the Department of Workforce Development is taking an innovative step towards youth empowerment. It has announced the 2024 Youth Employment Programmes Virtual Information Sessions for students aged between 16 to 26, aimed at broadening their awareness about various summer employment opportunities.

Driving Digital Engagement

These sessions are designed to provide comprehensive information on how to register and become a candidate for the programmes, equipping the students with a roadmap to navigate the employment landscape. The virtual information sessions are scheduled for January 29 and February 5, 2024, from 12 to 6pm, a convenient time slot to cater to a wide range of students.

Parents: The Pillars of Support

Understanding the role of parents in shaping the career of their children, the department is also encouraging their attendance at these sessions. This inclusive approach ensures that parents are well-informed about the process and can provide the necessary support to their children. The department's initiative not only opens up a world of opportunity for the young but also fosters a supportive environment for them to explore their potential.

A Pathway to Professional Growth

With the deadline for registration set for January 25, 2024, the department is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that interested participants can sign-up without any hassle. Students and parents are encouraged to reach out via email to youthemploymentgov.bm for further information. This initiative is more than just a summertime employment opportunity. It offers a chance for young people to learn, grow, and develop professionally, laying the foundation for a prosperous future.