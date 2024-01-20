Department of Education Seeks Reassignment of Delhi Nursery School Sites Amid Compliance Issues

In a decisive move, the Department of Education (DoE) in Delhi has requested the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to reassign certain sites initially allocated for nursery schools. These sites will now serve as the location for government-run schools. The reassignment emerges from a series of issues surrounding the compliance of nursery schools with regulations that mandated 25% of their student intake to be from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

The Land Allotment Controversy

The DDA had supplied the DoE with a list of 176 sites in 2017, intended for nursery schools. The caveat was that these schools would need to allocate a quarter of their admissions to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. However, this condition has been met with resistance, leading to eight sites having their land allotment cancelled or withdrawn by the DDA.

The Legal Battle

A case was filed in the Delhi High Court back in 2013, alleging non-compliance by nursery schools with the EWS admission requirement. This led to a court order in 2014 necessitating annual checks by the DoE and the termination of land leases for non-compliant schools. Despite a petition in 2019 and a directive from the High Court in 2021, compliance issues continue to persist.

Uncovering the Non-Compliance

According to the DoE's recent affidavit, inspections carried out in 2018 and 2019 revealed that 52 societies were operating unrecognised schools and violating land allotment conditions. Further, an inspection in December 2023 of 91 sites found that 39 were not abiding by the EWS admission criteria, and six were untraceable. In response, the DoE has approached the DDA to cancel the allotment for these non-compliant sites and to reallocate them for government schools.