en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Demographers Advocate for Comprehensive Study of Census Index

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Demographers Advocate for Comprehensive Study of Census Index

In the realm of population studies, Tribhuvan University’s Central Department of Population Studies has emerged as a beacon. Demographers are echoing a call to action for a comprehensive, scientific study of the census index. The aim? To grapple with issues of increasing demographic imbalance and future migration. This call was voiced during a media discussion organized by the department, articulating a pressing need to understand population dynamics for effective development planning, tailored to a country’s demographic status.

From Control to Management: A Paradigm Shift

Heading the department, Prof Dr. Yogendra Gurung, made a compelling case for a shift in perspective. The focus should move from population control to population management. This paradigm shift, according to Gurung, is crucial for informed economic, social, and political policymaking. The understanding and management of population dynamics will serve as a robust foundation for designing policies that can navigate the challenges of demographic fluctuations.

Education: The Key to Addressing Demographic Challenges

Dr. Padma Prasad Khatiwada, a reader at the department, pointed out the escalating need for population education. This need stems from the increasing emigration of young, skilled workers and demographic fluctuations. To address this, the department, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration, is conducting a two-week intensive training for population scholars, government employees, and diplomats.

A Legacy of Excellence in Population Studies

The Central Department of Population Studies, established in 2045 under the Faculty of Humanities and Sociology, has a rich history of contributing to the field of population studies. To date, it has produced a significant number of graduates, with over 2,300 master’s degrees, 182 MPhil degrees, and 19 PhD degrees awarded. This wealth of expertise and knowledge will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in addressing the current demographic challenges and shaping a future where demographic dynamics are managed, not merely controlled.

0
Education International Affairs
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Toastmasters International: Breeding Ground for Future Orators

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jamaican School Gains Access to Potable Water: Infrastructure Improvement by RWSL

By Saboor Bayat

Revised Timetable for 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination Announced

By BNN Correspondents

East Texas Announces Array of Sports-Related Developments and Events

By Salman Khan

YCIS Shanghai Scholarship Programme: A Beacon of Opportunity for Globa ...
@China · 43 seconds
YCIS Shanghai Scholarship Programme: A Beacon of Opportunity for Globa ...
heart comment 0
RIE Bhubaneswar Celebrates Diamond Jubilee with Grandeur

By Dil Bar Irshad

RIE Bhubaneswar Celebrates Diamond Jubilee with Grandeur
Blue Ocean Corporation Launches Upskilling Initiative to Bolster UAE’s Emiratization Efforts

By Hadeel Hashem

Blue Ocean Corporation Launches Upskilling Initiative to Bolster UAE's Emiratization Efforts
Qatar’s Generative AI Community Thrives as QCRI’s Hackathon Exceeds Expectations

By BNN Correspondents

Qatar's Generative AI Community Thrives as QCRI's Hackathon Exceeds Expectations
Empowering the Future: Capacity Development Training for Youths in Bangladesh

By Muhammad Jawad

Empowering the Future: Capacity Development Training for Youths in Bangladesh
Latest Headlines
World News
CPI(M) Accuses BJP Member of Land Seizure Attempt; University VC Jailed for Attempted Murder
21 seconds
CPI(M) Accuses BJP Member of Land Seizure Attempt; University VC Jailed for Attempted Murder
MAC and Western Big 6 Basketball Standings: North Scott and Quincy Lead Boys' Teams, Davenport North and Galesburg Rule Girls' Court
37 seconds
MAC and Western Big 6 Basketball Standings: North Scott and Quincy Lead Boys' Teams, Davenport North and Galesburg Rule Girls' Court
Trey Poole Takes Over as Full-Time Spotter for Chase Elliott
37 seconds
Trey Poole Takes Over as Full-Time Spotter for Chase Elliott
East Texas Announces Array of Sports-Related Developments and Events
43 seconds
East Texas Announces Array of Sports-Related Developments and Events
New Zealand Government Fast Tracks Reforms: Fair Pay Agreements Repealed and More
4 mins
New Zealand Government Fast Tracks Reforms: Fair Pay Agreements Repealed and More
49ers' McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's Engagement Amidst an Eventful NFL Season
4 mins
49ers' McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's Engagement Amidst an Eventful NFL Season
Four-Star Offensive Tackle Jaylan Beckley Anticipates Clemson's Elite Junior Day
4 mins
Four-Star Offensive Tackle Jaylan Beckley Anticipates Clemson's Elite Junior Day
Reggie Bush Disappointed Over Chargers' Relocation: A Missed Opportunity for San Diego
4 mins
Reggie Bush Disappointed Over Chargers' Relocation: A Missed Opportunity for San Diego
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
4 mins
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app