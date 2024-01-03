Demographers Advocate for Comprehensive Study of Census Index

In the realm of population studies, Tribhuvan University’s Central Department of Population Studies has emerged as a beacon. Demographers are echoing a call to action for a comprehensive, scientific study of the census index. The aim? To grapple with issues of increasing demographic imbalance and future migration. This call was voiced during a media discussion organized by the department, articulating a pressing need to understand population dynamics for effective development planning, tailored to a country’s demographic status.

From Control to Management: A Paradigm Shift

Heading the department, Prof Dr. Yogendra Gurung, made a compelling case for a shift in perspective. The focus should move from population control to population management. This paradigm shift, according to Gurung, is crucial for informed economic, social, and political policymaking. The understanding and management of population dynamics will serve as a robust foundation for designing policies that can navigate the challenges of demographic fluctuations.

Education: The Key to Addressing Demographic Challenges

Dr. Padma Prasad Khatiwada, a reader at the department, pointed out the escalating need for population education. This need stems from the increasing emigration of young, skilled workers and demographic fluctuations. To address this, the department, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration, is conducting a two-week intensive training for population scholars, government employees, and diplomats.

A Legacy of Excellence in Population Studies

The Central Department of Population Studies, established in 2045 under the Faculty of Humanities and Sociology, has a rich history of contributing to the field of population studies. To date, it has produced a significant number of graduates, with over 2,300 master’s degrees, 182 MPhil degrees, and 19 PhD degrees awarded. This wealth of expertise and knowledge will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in addressing the current demographic challenges and shaping a future where demographic dynamics are managed, not merely controlled.