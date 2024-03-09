Delhi University's Executive Council Approves Rs 1717.45 Crore Budget, Special Concessions for Ph.D. PwBD Candidates

The University of Delhi, in its 1269th Executive Council (EC) meeting on March 8, chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh, approved significant resolutions that will impact the financial and academic landscape of the institution. The meeting, pivotal in setting the course for the upcoming fiscal year, saw the ratification of a substantial budget alongside decisions geared towards inclusivity and academic recovery post-pandemic.
Financial Blueprint for 2024-2025
In a major fiscal move, the council approved a budget of Rs 1717.45 crore for the year 2024-2025, earmarking Rs 553.95 crore for salary expenses and Rs 154.88 crore towards the development of capital assets. This allocation is indicative of the university's commitment to enhancing its infrastructure, including buildings, laboratory equipment, books, and journals, thereby fostering an environment conducive to academic excellence.
Inclusivity and Academic Recovery Measures
The EC showcased its dedication to inclusivity by approving a 75% concession in total fees for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates applying for Ph.D. programs. Additionally, in light of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the university has introduced measures to aid students who have been unable to complete their degrees. A significant decision was the approval of a ten-point special moderation for students with only one paper left, providing them with a lifeline to complete their courses.
Supporting Faculty and Mental Health Initiatives
The council also set forth guidelines for faculty members aspiring to pursue Ph.D. programs at foreign universities, ensuring that the standards of education remain high. Furthermore, the extension of the MPhil in Clinical Psychology and Psychiatric Social Work until the academic session 2025-26 was approved, emphasizing the university's commitment to mental health services. This decision aligns with the broader objectives of the National Education Policy 2020, which advocates for a holistic approach to education and mental well-being.
The decisions taken at the 1269th EC meeting of Delhi University reflect a strategic approach towards financial management, inclusivity, and academic excellence. By addressing the immediate and long-term needs of its students and faculty, Delhi University continues to set benchmarks in higher education, ensuring that it remains a beacon of learning and development in the face of evolving challenges.