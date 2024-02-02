Delhi University Committee to Probe Unattended Classes Faces Teachers' Criticism

In a move to address the growing concern over unattended classes, Delhi University has constituted a five-member committee composed of principals from varying colleges within the university. The committee's mandate is to investigate the issue of teachers not conducting their scheduled classes and present a comprehensive report to the university administration by February 25.

Committee Faces Criticism

The initiative, however, has met with significant resistance from the teaching community. Various teachers' associations have voiced their criticism, attributing the problem to the university's administrative decisions. Specifically, they point to the late hiring of guest faculty and cessation of ad hoc appointments as primary factors leading to unattended classes.

Alleged Intention to Silence Dissenting Voices

The Democratic Teachers' Front has expressed concern that the committee may be a tool to suppress dissenting voices within the faculty. Maya John, an Academic Council member, has criticized the committee's composition, arguing it reflects an authoritarian approach and potentially negative intentions from the university's administration. She further asserted that the added burden of School of Open Learning examinations on regular colleges, coupled with inadequate classroom space, hampers the ability to conduct regular teaching sessions.

Appeal for Withdrawal of the Circular

Adding to the chorus of opposition, the Aam Aadmi Party's teachers' organization, Academic for Action and Development Delhi Teachers' Association (AADTA), has also voiced its objection. The AADTA insists that teachers at Delhi University diligently adhere to the regulations regarding attendance, timetables, and service conditions. The organization has called for an immediate withdrawal of the circular announcing the formation of the committee, demanding its disbandment.