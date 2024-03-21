Decline in Filipino Non-School Book Readership Sparks Concern, Survey Reveals

The interest in non-school books (NSB) among Filipinos has seen a noticeable decline, as indicated by the 2023 National Readership Survey (NRS), sparking concern among education and policy leaders. This downward trend touches both adults and children, putting a spotlight on the challenges surrounding access to books and the importance of literacy initiatives.

Unveiling the Decline

Last year's readership among Filipino adults dropped to 44% from 54% in 2012, while children's readership was recorded at 47% in 2023, with no comparative data from previous years. The National Book Development Board (NBDB), which presented the study, pointed out that limited access to public libraries and free book sources has significantly contributed to this decline. Furthermore, the NRS highlighted that a majority of both Filipino adults and children prioritize book availability and affordability when choosing non-school books to read.

Addressing the Issue

In response to these findings, the NBDB, an agency under the Department of Education (DepEd), is doubling down on its efforts to boost readership and literacy rates across the nation. Initiatives such as the "Book Nook Project," aimed at establishing reading centers in remote and indigenous areas, and the Philippine Book Festival, which facilitates institutional book purchases in an interactive setting, are part of NBDB's strategy to reignite the love for reading among Filipinos. These efforts underscore the importance of access to quality books in fostering a reading culture.

Future Directions

NBDB's Chairperson, Dante Francis Ang II, suggests revisiting legislation requiring local government units to establish libraries as a potential solution to the readership decline. Moreover, strengthening the local publishing industry is seen as vital not just for enhancing literacy but also for contributing to the country's economy by creating jobs across various sectors. The NBDB hopes the insights from the 2023 NRS will guide the government in developing policies and programs that improve literacy and support the book publishing industry in the Philippines.

This decline in readership among Filipinos not only highlights the challenges in accessing quality reading materials but also calls for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to ensure that books, a fundamental tool for education and personal growth, are within everyone's reach. As the country grapples with this issue, the collective action of policymakers, educators, community leaders, and the publishing industry will be crucial in turning the tide and fostering a robust reading culture in the Philippines.