Deakin University's GIFT City Campus in India Overwhelmed with 3,500 Applicants for 100 Seats

With an overwhelming response, Australia's Deakin University's first international branch at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, has received over 3,500 expressions of interest for just 100 available seats. This surge in applications highlights India's growing demand for quality international education and the attractiveness of Deakin's specialized programs in cybersecurity and business analytics. Scheduled to commence in July 2024, the academic offerings are aimed at equipping students with industry-relevant skills, amidst a space fostering academic and business innovation.

Advertisment

High Demand Meets Global Education

The application frenzy for Deakin University's inaugural international campus at GIFT City underscores the institution's appeal and the global value of its courses. Candidates from diverse academic backgrounds, including IT, engineering, and computer science from prestigious institutions like IIT, University of Pune, and University of Mumbai, have shown interest. The Master of Cybersecurity (Professional) and Master of Business Analytics programs are designed to fast-track students' careers, compressing what traditionally would be two-year courses into an intensive 18-month curriculum.

Blending Academia with Industry

Advertisment

The unique structure of the GIFT City campus, encompassing a 25,000-sq ft area, is strategically designed to merge academic pursuits with practical industry engagement. The ground floor hosts spaces for industry partners, startups, and entrepreneurs, while the dedicated university campus occupies the top floor. This setup not only facilitates a robust academic environment but also acts as a crucible for nurturing startups and entrepreneurial talent, offering specialized short courses and extensive support to innovate and thrive in the regional startup landscape.

Future Prospects and Innovation

Deakin University's venture into India through its GIFT City campus represents a significant milestone in international education, setting a precedent for foreign universities considering India for expansion. The overwhelming response to the application process reflects the aspirational value of such global educational opportunities among Indian students. As the campus gears up to welcome its first cohort, it stands as a beacon of innovation, offering a blend of academic rigor and practical industry exposure, poised to shape the future of education and entrepreneurship in the region.