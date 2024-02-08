Dawn Tilbury's Ascent: Robotics Pioneer Joins National Academy of Engineering

Dawn Tilbury's Ascent: A Robotics Pioneer Enters the National Academy of Engineering

In the ever-evolving world of robotics, a new luminary has emerged. Dawn Tilbury, the Ronald D. and Regina C. McNeil Department Chair of Robotics at the University of Michigan (U-M), has been elected to the prestigious National Academy of Engineering (NAE). This honor, bestowed upon the most distinguished engineers, recognizes her groundbreaking contributions to manufacturing network control and human-robot interaction.

The Path to Pinnacle: Tilbury's Trailblazing Career

Tilbury's journey in robotics is a testament to her relentless pursuit of innovation. Her research in smart manufacturing has led to significant advancements in digital twins, system health management, and system reconfiguration. As the inaugural chair of U-M's robotics department, she played a crucial role in its establishment in 2022, a unique feat among top U.S. engineering schools.

Beyond her academic leadership, Tilbury served as the assistant director for engineering at the National Science Foundation from 2017 to 2021. Her career is punctuated by numerous milestones, including being a thrust area leader and testbed director in reconfigurable manufacturing systems, directing a center focused on autonomous ground vehicles' reliability, and serving as the deputy director of the Automotive Research Center.

Championing Women in Engineering

Tilbury's influence extends beyond robotics. She is an ardent advocate for women in engineering, organizing workshops to support women faculty members. Her efforts reflect a commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive engineering community.

U-M's NAE Membership & Tilbury's Induction

With Tilbury's election, U-M's total NAE membership rises to 35, underscoring the university's commitment to engineering excellence. Tilbury will be formally inducted during the NAE's annual meeting on September 29, joining the ranks of the world's most accomplished engineers.

As we look to the future, Tilbury's work in human-robot interaction and smart manufacturing promises to reshape our world, blurring the lines between humanity and technology. Her induction into the NAE is not just an honor but a beacon of hope, signaling the transformative potential of robotics in our lives.