en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Dave Ramsey Advocates for Lessons Learnt from Financial Disappointments in Children

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Dave Ramsey Advocates for Lessons Learnt from Financial Disappointments in Children

In a recent column, a concerned parent, Lane, sought advice from Dave Ramsey, a renowned personal finance expert, on a delicate matter regarding their child’s financial education. The query was simple yet profound – should they intervene when their 5-year-old son makes a financial mistake, or should they let him experience the consequences?

Learning Through Experience

Dave Ramsey, responding with the wisdom that comes from years of financial expertise, emphasized the importance of children facing financial disappointments as a teaching tool for lifelong lessons. He acknowledged the instinctual difficulty parents face when they see their children struggle, but he argued that reality is an incredibly effective teacher.

Teachable Moments and ‘Earned’ Money

Ramsey suggested that parents should seize ‘teachable moments’ and guide their children through the process of earning money through work, not through allowances. This approach, according to Ramsey, imbues children with a sense of value for money, understanding that it is not an unlimited resource but something to be earned with effort.

Avoiding ‘Learnt Helplessness’

Further, he warned about the dangers of ‘learnt helplessness’ that can develop if parents always rush to fix things for their children. Ramsey argued that allowing children to make mistakes and learn to rectify them, all under parental guidance and protection, is an essential part of their growth. He stated, ‘Allowing children to experience financial disappointment is not about being harsh but about preparing them for the real world.’

Known for his personal finance expertise, Dave Ramsey serves as the CEO of Ramsey Solutions, appearing on various television shows and hosting The Ramsey Show, where he and his team of experts answer questions on various financial topics. His approach emphasizes building wealth and taking control of one’s life, breaking the cycle of debt, and preparing for the future.

0
Education
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Utah Principal Stresses Mutual Understanding During China Visit: A Step Towards Global Learning
Elementary school principal, Darrin Johnson from Utah, recently voiced the significance of mutual understanding in consolidating friendships and connections. Johnson is currently in China, accompanied by a delegation from Utah, with an overarching aim of fostering a deeper comprehension and cooperation between the two regions. These intercultural exchanges hold paramount importance in developing robust cross-cultural
Utah Principal Stresses Mutual Understanding During China Visit: A Step Towards Global Learning
Representative Justin Jones Removed from Key Committee Amid School Voucher Program Controversy
34 mins ago
Representative Justin Jones Removed from Key Committee Amid School Voucher Program Controversy
Hannah Connell: A Sprint Hurdler's Race Against Time and Records in 2024
40 mins ago
Hannah Connell: A Sprint Hurdler's Race Against Time and Records in 2024
Rubik's Cube at 50: The Iconic Puzzle's Journey and Market Dominance
2 mins ago
Rubik's Cube at 50: The Iconic Puzzle's Journey and Market Dominance
The Complexities and Challenges of Language Learning: A Deep Dive
4 mins ago
The Complexities and Challenges of Language Learning: A Deep Dive
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
27 mins ago
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rising Threat Amidst Emerging Subvariants
44 seconds
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rising Threat Amidst Emerging Subvariants
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Secures Historic Third Consecutive Presidential Term
54 seconds
Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Secures Historic Third Consecutive Presidential Term
Georgia Governor Steps In to Rescue Teen Cancer Patient's Insurance Coverage
2 mins
Georgia Governor Steps In to Rescue Teen Cancer Patient's Insurance Coverage
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
3 mins
Blizzard Disrupts Republican Caucus Campaigning in Iowa
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
3 mins
Public Unrest Erupts Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Policies in Poland
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
9 mins
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
9 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in International Netball Test Series
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
9 mins
Taiwan Election Concludes: A New Era Begins Amid Global Watch
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
10 mins
FC Barcelona Gears Up for Spanish Super Cup Final Face-Off in Saudi Arabia
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
23 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
35 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app