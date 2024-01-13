Dave Ramsey Advocates for Lessons Learnt from Financial Disappointments in Children

In a recent column, a concerned parent, Lane, sought advice from Dave Ramsey, a renowned personal finance expert, on a delicate matter regarding their child’s financial education. The query was simple yet profound – should they intervene when their 5-year-old son makes a financial mistake, or should they let him experience the consequences?

Learning Through Experience

Dave Ramsey, responding with the wisdom that comes from years of financial expertise, emphasized the importance of children facing financial disappointments as a teaching tool for lifelong lessons. He acknowledged the instinctual difficulty parents face when they see their children struggle, but he argued that reality is an incredibly effective teacher.

Teachable Moments and ‘Earned’ Money

Ramsey suggested that parents should seize ‘teachable moments’ and guide their children through the process of earning money through work, not through allowances. This approach, according to Ramsey, imbues children with a sense of value for money, understanding that it is not an unlimited resource but something to be earned with effort.

Avoiding ‘Learnt Helplessness’

Further, he warned about the dangers of ‘learnt helplessness’ that can develop if parents always rush to fix things for their children. Ramsey argued that allowing children to make mistakes and learn to rectify them, all under parental guidance and protection, is an essential part of their growth. He stated, ‘Allowing children to experience financial disappointment is not about being harsh but about preparing them for the real world.’

Known for his personal finance expertise, Dave Ramsey serves as the CEO of Ramsey Solutions, appearing on various television shows and hosting The Ramsey Show, where he and his team of experts answer questions on various financial topics. His approach emphasizes building wealth and taking control of one’s life, breaking the cycle of debt, and preparing for the future.