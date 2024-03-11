DASCI Unveils Scholarship Program for Dominican Primary Graduates for 2024-2025 Academic Year

Dominica America Scholarship and Culture, Inc. (DASCI) has launched its scholarship application process for Primary School graduates in Dominica, aiming to support students as they transition into Secondary School for the 2024-2025 academic year. With a history of philanthropy dating back to 2007, DASCI continues its commitment to aiding students in financial need, having already distributed 117 scholarships worth US$ 72,950. This year, at least twenty (20) scholarships will be awarded to qualified applicants from thirteen selected Primary Schools across different zones in Dominica.

Empowering Dominican Youth through Education

The organization has meticulously chosen thirteen (13) Primary Schools from the North, South, East, and West Zones of Dominica to participate in this year's Scholarship Program. These schools include notable names such as Roosevelt Douglas, Woodford Hill, and Temple SDA in the North Zone, among others, ensuring a wide geographical spread and fair representation. DASCI's strategic selection process aims to gradually cover all schools in Dominica over time, thus maximizing the impact on the nation's youth.

The application period is crucial, with a deadline set for May 1, 2024, urging potential candidates to act swiftly. School Principals, already briefed about this golden opportunity, play a pivotal role in guiding their students through the application process. Aspiring scholars must demonstrate not only academic potential but also a clear financial need. DASCI's dedicated members and supporters, including its President Patricia David, express a deep-seated commitment to uplifting students who strive for educational advancement against financial constraints.

Continuing a Legacy of Support

With a longstanding tradition of fostering educational growth, DASCI's scholarship program stands as a beacon of hope for many families and students in Dominica. The organization's website, www.DASCI.org, serves as a hub for information and application forms, ensuring accessibility and transparency. As DASCI prepares to add more scholars to its impressive roster of beneficiaries, the initiative not only lightens the financial burden on families but also instills a sense of community and support among Dominican youth, paving the way for their future success.

As the application deadline approaches, the anticipation among students and families grows. This scholarship program not only represents a significant financial aid opportunity but also embodies the power of community and the enduring impact of education on changing lives. DASCI's efforts highlight the importance of collective action in addressing educational disparities and fostering a brighter future for Dominican youth.