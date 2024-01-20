Darcy Bingham: A Philanthropist Championing Scholarships and Community Service

Deeply entrenched in the ethos of philanthropy, Darcy Bingham, a Wisconsin native, has made significant waves in the space of community service in San Diego. A significant part of her life revolves around the transformative power of college scholarships, a cause she champions with her husband, Robert. Both have become prominent figures in the community since Robert's successful sale of an Internet-based company in 1998.

A Journey from Wisconsin to San Diego

Moving to San Diego in 1987, Bingham pursued a sports management degree at San Diego State University. It was during these formative years that she crossed paths with Robert, a fateful meeting that would shape their shared commitment to community service in the years to come.

She serves as a trustee for the UC San Diego Foundation and chairs the scholarship committee at the San Diego Foundation. Together with Robert, they have established an endowed scholarship at UC San Diego. This scholarship aims to aid undergraduates who balance work and study, a testament to their belief in the transformative impact of scholarships. Bingham's motivation stems from personal experience, having graduated with significant student loans herself.

Supporting Nonprofits and Public Education

In addition to scholarships, Bingham co-founded San Diego Social Venture Partners, an organization that extends both financial and nonfinancial support to nonprofits. She is also a vocal advocate for local involvement in education and has expressed concern over the state of public education in California. Her criticisms of government policies on funding underscore her commitment to improving the education landscape.

While her accomplishments are largely centered around community service, Bingham has also pursued personal aspirations. Among these is the achievement of her 100-ton captain's license, which she earned at the Maritime Institute in San Diego.