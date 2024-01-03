en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Danville Chamber of Commerce Launches Women’s Enterprise Initiative

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:34 am EST
Danville Chamber of Commerce Launches Women’s Enterprise Initiative

The Danville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of the Women’s Enterprise Initiative, a pioneering program designed to bolster the business acumen of female entrepreneurs. The initiative, unveiled on December 26th, is currently welcoming applicants and sponsors. The program’s primary objective is to offer education and mentorship in crucial business domains such as financial planning, marketing, and project management.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

The initiative will encompass six comprehensive sessions commencing in February. Open to all genders, the program specifically targets women operating in burgeoning industries like technology, retail, dining, and health and wellness. The chamber has observed a notable uptick in the number of women-owned businesses joining their ranks, with 93 out of 126 new members being female entrepreneurs.

Sponsorship and Support

Financial backing for this initiative comes from the Three Valleys Community Foundation and other local businesses and institutions. These include Contra Costa County, the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District, Comerica Bank, Lara George Photography, and the Doyle Quane Law Group. The application deadline for prospective participants is January 31st, with a participation fee of $150 for chamber members and $300 for non-members.

Reaching Out to the Valley

The initiative extends its reach to business owners in Danville and the surrounding valley regions, including San Ramon, Alamo, Blackhawk, and parts of unincorporated Contra Costa County. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available, and interested parties are encouraged to contact the chamber’s CEO, Judy Lloyd.

0
Business Education
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Thailand's SPRC Acquires Caltex-Branded Fuels Marketing Business from CAPHL

By BNN Correspondents

Carta Worldwide Records 36% Growth in Payment Volumes, Reaches $9.9 Billion for 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

High-Income Skills: The Game Changers of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Earnings Reports from MSC Industrial, Wells Fargo, and Whirlpool: A Forecast of U.S. Economy

By BNN Correspondents

Data Preparation Made Easy with AWS Glue DataBrew Amidst Notable Indus ...
@Business · 2 mins
Data Preparation Made Easy with AWS Glue DataBrew Amidst Notable Indus ...
heart comment 0
Rural Demand Continues to Challenge India’s FMCG Sector in Q3FY24: Nuvama Report

By Rafia Tasleem

Rural Demand Continues to Challenge India's FMCG Sector in Q3FY24: Nuvama Report
Kenya Airways Shares Suspension Extended for Another Year

By Israel Ojoko

Kenya Airways Shares Suspension Extended for Another Year
Ghana’s Inflation Rate Poised to Surpass IMF’s Target, IC Research Reveals

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ghana's Inflation Rate Poised to Surpass IMF's Target, IC Research Reveals
SatisFacts Research Unveils Findings of Biennial Online Renter Study: A Look into the Multifamily Industry

By Mahnoor Jehangir

SatisFacts Research Unveils Findings of Biennial Online Renter Study: A Look into the Multifamily Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
23 seconds
Strength Training Tops Health Goals in 2024: Life Time Survey Reveals
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
1 min
Rickie Fowler: A New Season, Sans Familiar Logos
Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
1 min
Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
2 mins
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
2 mins
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup
2 mins
Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup
Akero Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Akero Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
3 mins
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
3 mins
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app