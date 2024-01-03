Danville Chamber of Commerce Launches Women’s Enterprise Initiative

The Danville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of the Women’s Enterprise Initiative, a pioneering program designed to bolster the business acumen of female entrepreneurs. The initiative, unveiled on December 26th, is currently welcoming applicants and sponsors. The program’s primary objective is to offer education and mentorship in crucial business domains such as financial planning, marketing, and project management.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

The initiative will encompass six comprehensive sessions commencing in February. Open to all genders, the program specifically targets women operating in burgeoning industries like technology, retail, dining, and health and wellness. The chamber has observed a notable uptick in the number of women-owned businesses joining their ranks, with 93 out of 126 new members being female entrepreneurs.

Sponsorship and Support

Financial backing for this initiative comes from the Three Valleys Community Foundation and other local businesses and institutions. These include Contra Costa County, the San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District, Comerica Bank, Lara George Photography, and the Doyle Quane Law Group. The application deadline for prospective participants is January 31st, with a participation fee of $150 for chamber members and $300 for non-members.

Reaching Out to the Valley

The initiative extends its reach to business owners in Danville and the surrounding valley regions, including San Ramon, Alamo, Blackhawk, and parts of unincorporated Contra Costa County. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available, and interested parties are encouraged to contact the chamber’s CEO, Judy Lloyd.