Dangote Cement Empowers 30 Ogun Youths with Vocational Skills

Dangote Cement Plc's Ibese Plant has taken a significant step towards youth empowerment and local economic development by training 30 youths from Ogun State in vocational skills. This initiative, part of the 2023 community youth empowerment program, aims to equip the beneficiaries with essential skills for self-sufficiency and contribute to the socio-economic growth of their communities.

During a certificate presentation ceremony, Mr. Nawabuddin Azad, the Director of Dangote Cement Plc at the Ibese Plant, emphasized the company's commitment to fostering youth development. The program, conducted in partnership with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), provided two months of intensive training in leatherwork and shoemaking to youths selected from 17 host communities in Ewekoro and Yewa North Local Government Areas. Each beneficiary received starter packs valued at over N1,000,000, setting them on a path to become self-reliant entrepreneurs.

Collaboration for Sustainable Development

The collaboration between Dangote Cement and various stakeholders, including the ITF and Ogun State Government, underscores a collective effort to address youth unemployment and stimulate economic revival.

Olalekan Abdulrahman, representing ITF, highlighted the federal government's Skill Up Nigeria program, which aims to train, empower, and certify 10 million artisans nationwide. The Ogun State Commissioner for Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka, praised Dangote Cement's CSR initiatives for their impact on community development.

With 305 youths already benefiting from Dangote Cement's vocational training programs, the company's efforts are creating a ripple effect, encouraging entrepreneurship and job creation within the host communities. Beneficiaries like Olowokere Opeyemi expressed gratitude for the opportunity, promising to leverage their new skills to become employers of labor.