Dallas Students Unite to Rebuild Moroccan Girls' School After Earthquake

Dallas Teacher and Students Unite for Moroccan School Rebuild

Hillcrest High Students Rally to Support Girls' Education in Earthquake-Stricken Morocco

In the heart of Dallas, history teacher Anna Sifford and her dedicated students from Hillcrest High School are on a mission to raise $40,000 for a girls' school in Morocco devastated by an earthquake last fall. The funds will rebuild the dormitories, a vital resource for young girls from remote areas of the High Atlas Mountains to attend secondary school.

Action Allies United: Fostering Future International Leaders

Sifford's nonprofit, Action Allies United (AAU), focuses on developing future international leaders by encouraging students to engage in humanitarian efforts. The organization emphasizes the importance of "Education for All," linking it to public diplomacy and promoting a more academic and objective approach to solving crises.

The Lunar Accords Gala: A Night of Fundraising and Empowerment

To reach their ambitious goal, the students have organized the inaugural Lunar Accords Gala, chaired by International Baccalaureate student Allie Schnitzer. The event aims to raise both funds and awareness for the plight of the Moroccan girls' school.

The students' short-term goal of providing earthquake relief reflects the core values of AAU. By rebuilding the dormitories, they hope to ensure that the girls' education remains uninterrupted and continues to empower them to become future leaders.

With determination and passion, the Hillcrest High School students are working tirelessly to reach their fundraising target. They plan to personally present the money during spring break in Marrakech, demonstrating their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their global peers.

In the words of Anna Sifford, "Education is a powerful tool that can transform lives and create a more equitable world. Our students are learning firsthand the importance of international cooperation and the role they can play in shaping a better future."

As the students of Hillcrest High School rally together to support their Moroccan counterparts, their story serves as a reminder of the power of unity, compassion, and the unwavering belief in the transformative potential of education.