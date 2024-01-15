D.C. Braces for Snowfall: Schools and Government Offices Face Closure Decisions

As the Capital Weather Gang anticipates about two inches of snow in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, the question of whether to close schools and government offices in D.C. hangs in the balance. The expected snowfall, while not massive, is sufficient to render untreated roads snow-covered and treacherous, adding a layer of complexity to the daily commute for many.

The Dilemma of School Closures

D.C. Public Schools are typically more reluctant to close as many students rely on walking or public transportation, rather than driving. Yet, there has been a notable shift towards greater leniency when it comes to closures in recent years. The current snow forecast raises the probability of a delay, but the possibility of a full closure also looms.

Federal Government Operations Amid Snowfall

For the Federal government to shut down operations, a substantial and highly disruptive winter storm is usually necessitated. The impending snowfall, expected on Monday night, falls short of this criterion. Consequently, a full shutdown of the Federal government is not anticipated.

Flexible Work Arrangements for Federal Workers

However, bearing in mind the likely closure of many school systems and the potential commuting difficulties, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is encouraged to consider flexible work arrangements. Permitting federal workers the choice to opt for an unscheduled leave or to telework, especially for those who lack such provisions, could prove beneficial. Additionally, a delayed opening might be a viable option to allow road crews ample time to clear the streets and to mitigate peak commuting hour traffic.

In conclusion, the decision to close D.C. Public Schools and government offices due to snowfall is not a trivial matter. It requires a careful assessment of the anticipated weather conditions, the safety of the commute, and the potential inconvenience to students and workers. With the expected snowfall and the probability of hazardous road conditions, these institutions are faced with important decisions that could significantly impact the daily lives of thousands of individuals.