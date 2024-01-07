Cylch Meithrin Min y Ddôl: An Oasis of Inclusive Early Education

Cylch Meithrin Min y Ddôl, a cherished playgroup nestled in the heart of Cefn Mawr, has been gracefully crowned as ‘Best in north east Wales’. The prestigious accolade was bestowed upon them by Mudiad Meithrin during a recent ceremony in Aberaeron. The award not only pays homage to the exemplary work the playgroup does but also underscores their commitment to delivering a holistic and inclusive early education.

Embracing Diversity and Fostering Growth

What sets Cylch Meithrin Min y Ddôl apart is its nurturing environment that simultaneously challenges and celebrates children. This unique approach to early education has significantly contributed to the playgroup’s escalating success. There’s a noticeable trend of an increasing number of parents opting for the Welsh medium education it offers, a testament to the trust and reliability the institution has engendered over the years.

Gratitude and Acknowledgments

Headmistress Claire Rayner extended her heartfelt gratitude towards the staff, committee, parents, and most importantly, the children for their invaluable roles in the playgroup’s impressive achievements. Concurrently, Rebecca Roberts, a parent, vouched for the transformative impact the playgroup has had on her children. She noted a remarkable improvement in their confidence and curiosity, attributing it largely to the supportive and encouraging atmosphere at the playgroup. Samantha Holman, the manager, lauded the tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of the team to uphold the high standards of the institution.

The Road Ahead

Cllr Phil Wynn, the lead member for Education, extended his warm congratulations to everyone involved, reinforcing the value of their work. The playgroup’s sterling reputation for providing a bilingual start in life has sparked an increased interest from parents. Aspiring to be part of this unique learning journey, many parents are reaching out to Samantha Holman to explore more about the Welsh language Cylch Meithrin offerings.