Cygnus NG-20 Arrives at ISS as Axiom 3 Crew Prepares for Undocking

The Cygnus NG-20 cargo vehicle, launched on January 30, successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on February 1, bringing with it over 8,200 pounds of scientific investigations, crew provisions, and hardware. Meanwhile, the Axiom 3 crew of the Private Astronaut Mission (PAM) is wrapping up their mission, preparing for undocking, and organizing items for return.

A Successful Arrival and Busy Schedule

The Cygnus NG-20 was captured and berthed to the ISS's Node 1 Nadir port, marking another successful delivery of essential supplies to the space station. Concurrently, the Axiom 3 crew, including Commander Michael López Alegría, has been actively preparing the SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft for undocking after concluding their mission.

Engaging Science Experiments

During their stay, the Axiom 3 crew conducted several National Lab-sponsored payloads and engaged in an array of scientific experiments. These included ANITA-2, a project analyzing atmospheric trace contaminants, and Astro Bit, which enabled students to design and conduct experiments aboard the ISS. Other significant projects include the Bone Health study on post-spaceflight bone loss, the ESA Education Payload Operations aimed at educating children about life support systems, and the ISS Ham Radio for student communication with the ISS crew.

Maintenance and Other Operations

Besides the exciting scientific endeavors, the crew also carried out routine systems maintenance and operations. These tasks included exchanging cartridges in the Life Support Rack, initiating and terminating a manual fill of the WHC ЕДВ-СВ, swapping the EDV in the Urine Transfer System, and inspecting the Treadmill 2 exercise device. The Italian Space Surveillance and Tracking Operations Center also collected valuable data on orbital debris and space weather.