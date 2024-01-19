CXC and Commonwealth of Learning Pledge to Enhance Caribbean Education

The leading educational assessment organization in the Caribbean, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), an intergovernmental organization dedicated to distance education and open learning. The virtual signing ceremony transpired on January 16, 2024. Key representatives from both organizations, including Dr. Eduardo Ali, Pro-Registrar and Deputy CEO of CXC, and Professor Peter Scott, President and CEO of COL, were present at the event.

Objective of the MOU

The MOU is aimed at fostering a partnership in multiple areas: supporting teacher professional development through CXC's Professional Learning Institute, developing a regulatory framework for the Caribbean Micro-credentialing Framework, and sharing access to COL's open education resources and courses. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the success of the Caribbean population in the global market and aligns perfectly with CXC's strategic repositioning.

Duration and Scope of the Agreement

The agreement will span over four years, starting in 2024, and is designed to build capacity among teachers and educational professionals in the region. The partnership will focus on enhancing Caribbean education through innovative learning opportunities and capacity building.

Contact Information for Further Details

