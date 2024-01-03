en English
Bangladesh

Cumilla Board Appoints Professor Dr. Nizamul Karim as New Chairman

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:23 am EST
Cumilla Board Appoints Professor Dr. Nizamul Karim as New Chairman

Recognized academician and management expert, Professor Dr. Nizamul Karim has been vested with the responsibility of chairing the Cumilla Board of Secondary and Higher Education. The announcement comes via an official notification undersigned by Chowdhury Samia Yasmin, the Deputy Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division under the Ministry of Education.

An illustrious career in education

Dr. Karim’s appointment to this distinguished position isn’t surprising given his illustrious career in education and administration. Before stepping into his new role, he served as the Director General at the National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM). He also held the vital position of Secretary of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board.

Background and professional achievements

Born in 1966 in Cumilla, Dr. Karim completed his education from the Cumilla Education Board. He holds a PhD in management from the Institute of Bangladesh Studies. A BCS-14 batch cadre officer since 1993, Dr. Karim has been an integral part of the General Education ecosystem. His professional journey started as a lecturer, paving the way for him to occupy significant positions in management and education administration.

An asset to the Cumilla Board

Dr. Karim’s extensive experience and proven track record in the field of education management make him an asset to the Cumilla Board of Secondary and Higher Education. It is expected that his appointment will usher in significant developments in the board’s functioning and positively impact the education scenario in Cumilla.

Bangladesh Education
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

