en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Cultivating Sustainability: ASU’s Student-Run Garden Nurtures Community Spirit

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:05 pm EST
Cultivating Sustainability: ASU’s Student-Run Garden Nurtures Community Spirit

Arizona State University’s Polytechnic campus in Mesa, Arizona is the setting for an innovative student-run garden, a green space teeming with more than just crops. It’s a vibrant testament of the community spirit and a real-life laboratory for sustainable practices. This initiative, led by students, is imparting hands-on experience in agriculture, demonstrating the significance of sustainability in food production.

More than a Garden

The garden is not just a place where fruits and vegetables grow; it’s a platform that enriches the educational experience of the students involved. The produce, harvested by student volunteers, finds its way to a pop-up farm stand on the campus, where it’s distributed free of charge, serving as a source of fresh, locally grown food for the campus community.

A Blend of Academia and Service

This project is an embodiment of the practical benefits of integrating academic learning with community service. It underlines the pivotal role educational institutions can play in promoting sustainability and self-sufficiency. It’s a model that other universities could emulate to create a positive impact on their communities.

Leaders of Change

Driving this initiative is Jamelyn Ebelacker, an MBA candidate at Arizona State University and the 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Student Servant Leadership awardee. Ebelacker, a tribal member of Santa Clara Pueblo and a former Peace Corps volunteer leader, is an exemplar of blending innovative business initiatives with Indigenous creativity and traditions. Her aim is to foster positive outcomes for the Santa Clara Pueblo and the Indigenous community at large.

The garden at Arizona State University’s Polytechnic campus is not just an agricultural project; it’s a symbol of community spirit, sustainable practices, and the power of service-driven educational initiatives.

0
Agriculture Education Sustainability
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Historic Grey Canal to be Transformed into Recreational Trail

By Sakchi Khandelwal

UK Farmers Shift Focus to Spring Barley Amid Wet Winter

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nasarawa State Enacts New Measures to Boost Investments and Improve Governance

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nepal to Issue Quality Trademark for CTC Tea: A Boost for Export Potential

By Rafia Tasleem

Pakistan Senate Committee Reviews Proposal for Special Economic Zone n ...
@Agriculture · 19 mins
Pakistan Senate Committee Reviews Proposal for Special Economic Zone n ...
heart comment 0
Workforce Competition Heats Up Between Agricultural Facilities in Mitchell, South Dakota

By Muhammad Jawad

Workforce Competition Heats Up Between Agricultural Facilities in Mitchell, South Dakota
New Mexico Cracks Down on Cannabis Farms for Serious Violations

By BNN Correspondents

New Mexico Cracks Down on Cannabis Farms for Serious Violations
Suzuki Quadtruck: The New Favourite of UK Farmers

By Quadri Adejumo

Suzuki Quadtruck: The New Favourite of UK Farmers
Nova Scotia Farm Turns Discarded Christmas Trees into Nutritious Goat Feed

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nova Scotia Farm Turns Discarded Christmas Trees into Nutritious Goat Feed
Latest Headlines
World News
Officer Township Mourns the Loss of Respected Community Figure, Rob Porter
8 seconds
Officer Township Mourns the Loss of Respected Community Figure, Rob Porter
Medical Breakthroughs: Linking Childhood Obesity to Kidney Disease, Revolutionizing Cancer Diagnosis, and Uncovering Additional Benefits of Omega-3
12 seconds
Medical Breakthroughs: Linking Childhood Obesity to Kidney Disease, Revolutionizing Cancer Diagnosis, and Uncovering Additional Benefits of Omega-3
Arizona Cardinals Boost Practice Squad with Offensive Lineman Ben Brown
16 seconds
Arizona Cardinals Boost Practice Squad with Offensive Lineman Ben Brown
Valencia Triumphs Over Villarreal: A Boost in Confidence and Belief
24 seconds
Valencia Triumphs Over Villarreal: A Boost in Confidence and Belief
Insurance Company Reprimanded for Unjust Claim Rejection
27 seconds
Insurance Company Reprimanded for Unjust Claim Rejection
Southland Sharks Gearing Up for 2024 NBL Season with Strengthened Roster
29 seconds
Southland Sharks Gearing Up for 2024 NBL Season with Strengthened Roster
Dayton Flyers and Davidson Wildcats Set for a Showdown
37 seconds
Dayton Flyers and Davidson Wildcats Set for a Showdown
Allegations of Privatization Emerge as Jindal Steel Takes Over Part of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
40 seconds
Allegations of Privatization Emerge as Jindal Steel Takes Over Part of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
Rob 'Mr. Officer' Porter: A Life of Unrelenting Service
42 seconds
Rob 'Mr. Officer' Porter: A Life of Unrelenting Service
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
57 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app