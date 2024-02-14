Cultivating an 'Entrepreneur-Possible Self': The Path to Success

Becoming an Entrepreneur: The Path to Success through Identity Play

Advertisment

The Entrepreneurial Journey: Envisioning and Acting as an Entrepreneur

A recent study by researchers at the University of Victoria has uncovered a crucial step in the journey to becoming an entrepreneur: instilling an 'entrepreneur-possible self.' This involves envisioning oneself as an entrepreneur and believing in the possibility of success. The research emphasizes two primary methods of identity play to foster this mindset: daydream-play and substantive-play.

Daydream-play refers to thought exercises and imaginings that help individuals envision their entrepreneurial selves. This can include visualizing future achievements, networking with like-minded individuals, and exploring potential business ideas. Substantive-play, on the other hand, involves physically acting to learn more about entrepreneurship. This can include attending workshops, seeking mentorship, and engaging in hands-on experiences to build practical skills.

Advertisment

The Role of Organizations and Resources in Encouraging Entrepreneurship

As the world grapples with the ongoing pandemic, many individuals have found themselves reflecting on their careers and considering alternative paths. The pandemic has provided a unique opportunity to develop an entrepreneur-possible self, as people reevaluate their priorities and explore new possibilities.

Organizations that support entrepreneurship, such as The Entrepreneurship Center (TEC) in Atlanta, play a vital role in this process. TEC offers training classes, resources, and one-on-one coaching sessions to help entrepreneurs start and grow successful businesses. They also provide a free 12-week entrepreneur course for young adults aged 16-24, offering coaching and support from business experts to jumpstart their small businesses.

Advertisment

The Metro Atlanta Capital Readiness Program (MACRP) and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta are shining examples of organizations dedicated to fostering economic empowerment in historically underserved urban communities. By offering resources, mentorship, and hands-on experiences, these organizations encourage individuals to explore their entrepreneurial potential and build an 'entrepreneur-possible self.'

Nurturing an 'Entrepreneur-Possible Self' from an Early Age

The GEM Global Report highlights the importance of improving entrepreneurial education worldwide, with a focus on school and university levels. The report emphasizes the need to include soft skills, creative thinking, problem-solving, and opportunity recognition in the curriculum. By inviting entrepreneurs to share their experiences in schools and creating innovation hubs at the college level, educators can inspire young minds to embrace an entrepreneurial mindset.

Advertisment

Nurturing micro-entrepreneurship experiences for youth can establish an 'entrepreneur-possible self' from an early age. This not only fosters self-reliance and adaptability but also drives economic growth and promotes social change. As the United Arab Emirates demonstrates with its high ranking in the National Entrepreneurship Context Index, creating a conducive entrepreneurial environment can lead to significant progress in fostering entrepreneurship.

In conclusion, becoming an entrepreneur is a journey that begins with envisioning oneself as a successful business owner. Through daydream-play and substantive-play, individuals can cultivate an 'entrepreneur-possible self' and take the first steps towards achieving their entrepreneurial goals. Organizations, resources, and education play a vital role in supporting this process, helping individuals overcome obstacles such as fear of failure and lack of social support.

As the world continues to evolve, the importance of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and promoting social change cannot be overstated. By nurturing an 'entrepreneur-possible self' and providing the necessary resources and support, we can empower individuals to create a brighter, more prosperous future.